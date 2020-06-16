All apartments in Bethlehem
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

3032 Linden Street

3032 Linden Street · (610) 442-3231
Location

3032 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017
Northeast Bethlehem

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand new, ultra modern, second floor, one bedroom apartment with stainless steel apron sink and appliances, Corian countertops with subway tile backsplash and plenty of cabinets. Luxury vinyl waterproof plank flooring throughout main living area and bathroom. Deluxe wall to wall carpeting in bedroom and large walk-in closet. Sure to go fast. Great location within walking distance to restaurants and stores including a Walgreens. Also offers easy driving access to all of Bethlehem and Route 191 Route 22 interchange. $30 application fee for prospective tenants. Must have good credit and adequate income to lease. First month FREE with 13 month lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 Linden Street have any available units?
3032 Linden Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3032 Linden Street have?
Some of 3032 Linden Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
3032 Linden Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 Linden Street pet-friendly?
No, 3032 Linden Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 3032 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 3032 Linden Street does offer parking.
Does 3032 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 Linden Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 3032 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 3032 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 3032 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 Linden Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3032 Linden Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3032 Linden Street does not have units with air conditioning.
