3032 Linden Street

Brand new, ultra modern, second floor, one bedroom apartment with stainless steel apron sink and appliances, Corian countertops with subway tile backsplash and plenty of cabinets. Luxury vinyl waterproof plank flooring throughout main living area and bathroom. Deluxe wall to wall carpeting in bedroom and large walk-in closet. Sure to go fast. Great location within walking distance to restaurants and stores including a Walgreens. Also offers easy driving access to all of Bethlehem and Route 191 Route 22 interchange. $30 application fee for prospective tenants. Must have good credit and adequate income to lease. First month FREE with 13 month lease!