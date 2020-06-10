All apartments in Ardmore
Ardmore, PA
2809 BELMONT AVENUE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:24 AM

2809 BELMONT AVENUE

2809 Belmont Avenue · (610) 882-3356
Location

2809 Belmont Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Well maintained and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with newly refinished basement, ideal for additional living room, playroom, or home office with a half bath in basement. Available immediately for a 12 mos lease. Located in a much desired neighborhood of South Ardmore. Blocks from Chestnutwold Elem. School and walking distance to Suburban Square, Septa Regional Rail, and Septa High-speed Line. Relax on the large covered front porch, or the fenced-in, private, backyard with a deck. Sun-drenched dining room in the morning and living room in the afternoon with hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms , including a "True" master with his and hers closets, and ample storage throughout. Walkthrough video available upon request. Home will be professionally cleaned & Landscaped before move in date! The Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rental Application must be submitted for all residents over the age of 18 (individually or as a co-applicant).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2809 BELMONT AVENUE have any available units?
2809 BELMONT AVENUE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2809 BELMONT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2809 BELMONT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2809 BELMONT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2809 BELMONT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ardmore.
Does 2809 BELMONT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2809 BELMONT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2809 BELMONT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2809 BELMONT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2809 BELMONT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2809 BELMONT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2809 BELMONT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2809 BELMONT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2809 BELMONT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2809 BELMONT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2809 BELMONT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2809 BELMONT AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
