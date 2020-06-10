2809 BELMONT AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Well maintained and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with newly refinished basement, ideal for additional living room, playroom, or home office with a half bath in basement. Available immediately for a 12 mos lease. Located in a much desired neighborhood of South Ardmore. Blocks from Chestnutwold Elem. School and walking distance to Suburban Square, Septa Regional Rail, and Septa High-speed Line. Relax on the large covered front porch, or the fenced-in, private, backyard with a deck. Sun-drenched dining room in the morning and living room in the afternoon with hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious bedrooms , including a "True" master with his and hers closets, and ample storage throughout. Walkthrough video available upon request. Home will be professionally cleaned & Landscaped before move in date! The Tenant responsible for all utilities. Rental Application must be submitted for all residents over the age of 18 (individually or as a co-applicant).