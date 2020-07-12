Amenities

One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs. Just a few blocks from bus and rail stops to local hospitals and higher learning institutions, these brand new apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High end finishes throughout the homes include high ceilings, wood plank flooring, oversized windows, and spacious open layouts. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our smoke free community includes a 24 hour fitness center, clubroom equipped with a fireplace, TV, and kitchen great for entertaining, as well as a rooftop courtyard with a grilling station, fire pit, and spacious grassy area for relaxing. We are a pet friendly community so everyone in the family can enjoy living at One Ardmore. Conveniently located within walking distance 5 minutes to high end shopping, fine dining, as well as the SEPTA Ardmore train station that takes you right into the city. One Ardmore is also located in the top ranked Lower Merion School District. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.