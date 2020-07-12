All apartments in Ardmore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

One Ardmore

24 Cricket Avenue · (215) 608-2602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Location

24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA 19003
Ardmore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Unit 507 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,809

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 504 · Avail. now

$3,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$3,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Ardmore.

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
smoke-free community
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs. Just a few blocks from bus and rail stops to local hospitals and higher learning institutions, these brand new apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High end finishes throughout the homes include high ceilings, wood plank flooring, oversized windows, and spacious open layouts. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our smoke free community includes a 24 hour fitness center, clubroom equipped with a fireplace, TV, and kitchen great for entertaining, as well as a rooftop courtyard with a grilling station, fire pit, and spacious grassy area for relaxing. We are a pet friendly community so everyone in the family can enjoy living at One Ardmore. Conveniently located within walking distance 5 minutes to high end shopping, fine dining, as well as the SEPTA Ardmore train station that takes you right into the city. One Ardmore is also located in the top ranked Lower Merion School District. BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: 100 monthly
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $200/month. Multiple tiers of garage spaces are available. Standard garage spaces are $200. Plus garage spaces are $250. Premier garage spaces are $300.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Ardmore have any available units?
One Ardmore has 16 units available starting at $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does One Ardmore have?
Some of One Ardmore's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Ardmore currently offering any rent specials?
One Ardmore is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is One Ardmore pet-friendly?
Yes, One Ardmore is pet friendly.
Does One Ardmore offer parking?
Yes, One Ardmore offers parking.
Does One Ardmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, One Ardmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does One Ardmore have a pool?
No, One Ardmore does not have a pool.
Does One Ardmore have accessible units?
No, One Ardmore does not have accessible units.
Does One Ardmore have units with dishwashers?
No, One Ardmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does One Ardmore have units with air conditioning?
No, One Ardmore does not have units with air conditioning.
