Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Oakwynne House

1209 West Wynnewood Road ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA 19003
Wynnewood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,410

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 941 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,920

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwynne House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments. The Oakwynne House features one and two bedroom apartments that offer the best of everything, a great location and even better amenities; heat, hot water, and gas included! Apartments feature newly upgraded kitchens and baths, large closets, and balconies with amazing views of the beautiful Main Line! Onsite laundry facilities and 24 Hour emergency maintenance is available to all residents!

Oakwynne House is located just seconds away from the best shopping and fine dining the sophisticated Main Line has to offer! Though there’s always something to do, SEPTA bus and rail lines are located nearby to provide convenient, quick transportation into exciting Center City, Philadelphia. Get the calm of the suburbs and the excitement of the city all at once at the Oakwynne House Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwynne House have any available units?
Oakwynne House has 3 units available starting at $1,410 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oakwynne House have?
Some of Oakwynne House's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwynne House currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwynne House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwynne House pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwynne House is pet friendly.
Does Oakwynne House offer parking?
Yes, Oakwynne House offers parking.
Does Oakwynne House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakwynne House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwynne House have a pool?
Yes, Oakwynne House has a pool.
Does Oakwynne House have accessible units?
No, Oakwynne House does not have accessible units.
Does Oakwynne House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwynne House has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakwynne House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakwynne House has units with air conditioning.
