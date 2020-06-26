Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access

The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments. The Oakwynne House features one and two bedroom apartments that offer the best of everything, a great location and even better amenities; heat, hot water, and gas included! Apartments feature newly upgraded kitchens and baths, large closets, and balconies with amazing views of the beautiful Main Line! Onsite laundry facilities and 24 Hour emergency maintenance is available to all residents!



Oakwynne House is located just seconds away from the best shopping and fine dining the sophisticated Main Line has to offer! Though there’s always something to do, SEPTA bus and rail lines are located nearby to provide convenient, quick transportation into exciting Center City, Philadelphia. Get the calm of the suburbs and the excitement of the city all at once at the Oakwynne House Apartments!