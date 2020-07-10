/
apartments with washer dryer
147 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
358 E. Spring Avenue
358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1620 sqft
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
21 E LANCASTER AVE #2
21 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants.
1 of 82
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2190 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1168 sqft
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.
1 of 36
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE
213 Edgemont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit.
Results within 1 mile of Ardmore
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
32 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Narberth
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Haverford
6 BUCK LANE
6 Buck Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
Great rental in Lower Merion. 3 Bedrooms, 1 full and 1 Half Bath. Flight upstairs from common entryway to enter into the large living room with decorative fireplace. Large Dining room is adjacent to eat in kitchen with laundry facilities.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Haverford
523 OLD LANCASTER RD
523 Old Lancaster Road, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT
2201 Darby Road, Delaware County, PA
Studio
$1,900
1 Bedroom
Ask
This property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count. It is currently being used as a pet grooming service.
Results within 5 miles of Ardmore
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,516
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1157 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
4 Units Available
Overbrook
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
83 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
146 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,305
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1200 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
20 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
58 Units Available
Upper Roxborough
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Roxborough Park
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,368
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Roxborough Park
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
35 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
6 Units Available
the metropolitan bala cynwyd
118 Montgomery Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,605
815 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The metropolitan bala cynwyd apartments offer a beautiful courtyard setting with original, old-world charm. Located in Bala Cynwyd, PA in Lower Merion Township along the Main Line, the community is near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres.
