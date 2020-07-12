138 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA with parking
What do NBA player Kobe Bryant, Baseball Hall of Fame member Richie Ashburn, and actress Kate Flannery (she played Meredith on The Office) have in common? They all grew up in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a small town outside of Philadelphia.
Ardmore is known as "the Main Street of the Main Line." If you're looking for places to rent in a small town with close proximity to the City of Brotherly Love, then Ardmore may be the perfect place for you to call home. The downtown area of Ardmore is very walkable, and the city overall has a highly favorable WalkScore. It's an historic town, so there are several buildings that you might find interesting if history is your thing. The town is only about nine miles away from Philly, so it will take you 20 minutes to get there when traffic is low. Get stuck behind a slow driver or venture out during rush hour, and you might be looking at 30 to 45 minutes. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ardmore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.