138 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA with parking

What do NBA player Kobe Bryant, Baseball Hall of Fame member Richie Ashburn, and actress Kate Flannery (she played Meredith on The Office) have in common? They all grew up in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a small town outside of Philadelphia.

Ardmore is known as "the Main Street of the Main Line." If you're looking for places to rent in a small town with close proximity to the City of Brotherly Love, then Ardmore may be the perfect place for you to call home. The downtown area of Ardmore is very walkable, and the city overall has a highly favorable WalkScore. It's an historic town, so there are several buildings that you might find interesting if history is your thing. The town is only about nine miles away from Philly, so it will take you 20 minutes to get there when traffic is low. Get stuck behind a slow driver or venture out during rush hour, and you might be looking at 30 to 45 minutes.