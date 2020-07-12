138 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ardmore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
17 Units Available
Ardmore
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
3 Units Available
Wynnewood
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1292 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
358 E. Spring Avenue
358 East Spring Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1620 sqft
Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! - Twin Newly Renovated Brick Home in Lower Merion SD! Walk to park! TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING GO TO: www.ELITETENANT.com TO SEE MORE PROPERTIES GO TO: www.eliterps.

1 of 82

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2190 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1168 sqft
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.

1 of 36

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE
213 Edgemont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ardmore
173 SIMPSON ROAD
173 Simpson Road, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Within walking distance to all amenities in Ardmore; neighbors a park and walkable to transportation, excellent shopping and many great local restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Ardmore
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Narberth
The Metropolitan Narberth Hall
300 N Essex Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,310
663 sqft
Enjoy the old world charm and modern conveniences of this restored Tudor-style building. Our Narberth apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, gourmet restaurants, and the nightlife of Narberth, Bala Cynwyd, and nearby Manayunk.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Wynnewood
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Wynnewood
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,599
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:00am
5 Units Available
Haverford
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$1,255
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,429
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Narberth
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
Studio
$1,275
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
905 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT
2201 Darby Road, Delaware County, PA
Studio
$1,900
1 Bedroom
Ask
Newly painted and ready for you to bring your business to this great location!! This storefront property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Narberth
1334 Montgomery Ave
1334 East Montgomery Avenue, Narberth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
800 sqft
1334 Montgomery Ave Available 07/16/20 Renovated Two Bedroom in Narberth - This is a recently updated two bedroom unit on the second floor of a smaller complex. The unit opens to a brand new kitchen with an open living and dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Haverford
523 OLD LANCASTER RD
523 Old Lancaster Road, Bryn Mawr, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Haverford
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Ardmore
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
34 Units Available
Bryn Mawr
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
21 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,961
1065 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
18 Units Available
Wynnefield
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
488 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
23 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,431
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,526
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Wynnefield Heights
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$985
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1039 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Mill Creek
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Ardmore, PA

What do NBA player Kobe Bryant, Baseball Hall of Fame member Richie Ashburn, and actress Kate Flannery (she played Meredith on The Office) have in common? They all grew up in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a small town outside of Philadelphia.

Ardmore is known as "the Main Street of the Main Line." If you're looking for places to rent in a small town with close proximity to the City of Brotherly Love, then Ardmore may be the perfect place for you to call home. The downtown area of Ardmore is very walkable, and the city overall has a highly favorable WalkScore. It's an historic town, so there are several buildings that you might find interesting if history is your thing. The town is only about nine miles away from Philly, so it will take you 20 minutes to get there when traffic is low. Get stuck behind a slow driver or venture out during rush hour, and you might be looking at 30 to 45 minutes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ardmore, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ardmore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

