1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
438 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Ardmore
16 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
The Athens
11 East Athens Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
623 sqft
The Athens Apartments is a combination of premium and classic construction.
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
Wynnewood
3 Units Available
Oakwynne House
1209 West Wynnewood Road, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
998 sqft
The Main Line lifestyle can be yours at these beautiful and spacious apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Ardmore
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wynnewood
32 Units Available
The Wynnewood
150 E Wynnewood Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
774 sqft
The Wynnewood is located at 150 E. Wynnewood Rd Wynnewood, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Wynnewood
23 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
857 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Last updated May 19 at 12:06pm
Narberth
9 Units Available
Montgomery Court Apartments
214 Price Ave, Narberth, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
606 sqft
Newly updated homes with art deco baths and hardwood floors. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Use the complimentary on-site storage. By SEPTA Regional Rail stations for easy access to downtown Philadelphia.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Ardmore
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wynnefield
29 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
488 sqft
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Walnut Hill
5 Units Available
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Croydon Hall Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
30 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated June 14 at 06:20pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
754 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Overbrook
18 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
848 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Wynnefield Heights
16 Units Available
The Helston
3801 Conshohocken Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
745 sqft
Great Philadelphia location in Wynnefield Heights. Modern apartments have air conditioning, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Community has laundry on-site, 24-hour gym and parking for all tenants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wynnefield Heights
137 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
683 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Bryn Mawr
97 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
31 Units Available
The Royal Athena
600 Righters Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,457
831 sqft
Luxurious homes feature open kitchens, USB ports for charging and plank flooring. Community amenities include fitness center, pool and sundeck. Located just steps from dining on Main Street, like Smoking John's, Winnie's and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
8 Units Available
Lansdowne Meadows
7284 Radbourne Rd, East Lansdowne, PA
1 Bedroom
$765
540 sqft
Whether youre looking for the bustle of an urban center, or the tight-knit nature of a rural community, youll find both lifestyles in Upper Darby , as well as everything in between!
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
14 Units Available
Londonbury at Millenium
301 Washington St, Conshohocken, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,493
775 sqft
Located close to the Main Line and city center, overlooking Schuylkill River. Units have granite counters, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Concierge service for residents.
Last updated June 11 at 06:55pm
Wynnefield Heights
3 Units Available
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
588 sqft
Located close to Fairmount Park and its biking and jogging trails. Minutes away from downtown Philadelphia. Units feature stainless steel appliances, a fully equipped kitchen and granite counters.
