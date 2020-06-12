/
3 bedroom apartments
198 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
129 Ardmore Ave.
129 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location! - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
227 LINWOOD AVENUE
227 Linwood Avenue, Ardmore, PA
Spacious 4 Bedroom,2 Full Bath, 1st Floor Apartment. Large Living Room/Dining Room with sliders that open onto rear deck. Shared Laundry in basement. Great location.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
120 ELM AVENUE
120 Elm Avenue, Ardmore, PA
Charming Ardmore Twin. Spacious living and dining room. Off Street Parking. Fenced back yard with deck. Fireplace is non-working. Great location.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2809 BELMONT AVENUE
2809 Belmont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1581 sqft
Well maintained and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with newly refinished basement, ideal for additional living room, playroom, or home office with a half bath in basement. Available immediately for a 12 mos lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
2815 HAVERFORD ROAD
2815 Haverford Road, Ardmore, PA
4 Br, 2.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
213 EDGEMONT AVENUE
213 Edgemont Avenue, Ardmore, PA
This newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath twin home sits on a quiet street in Ardmore, Award winning Lower Merion School District and walk to Suburban Square shopping center, Ardmore Music Hall, restaurants, and public transit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
21 E LANCASTER AVE #2
21 East Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Amazing Ardmore location. This beautiful and bright three bedroom one full and one half bathroom apartment, is close to everything the Main Line has to offer, including shopping, parks, library, public transportation and great restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Ardmore
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Wynnewood
25 Units Available
Maybrook
325 Penn Rd, Narberth, PA
3 Bedrooms
$5,015
1689 sqft
Sophisticated apartments have quartz countertops and pendant lighting. Hang out in the game room or coffee bar. Convenient location offers easy access to the Wynnewood train station.
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
212 East Turnbull Avenue
212 East Turnbull Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1393 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely 1,393 square foot brick, pet-friendly home in the Oakmont Neighborhood of Havertown. This home has a PERFECT floorplan that includes 3 bed, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Wynnewood
1 Unit Available
531 ROCK GLEN DRIVE
531 Rock Glen Drive, Penn Wynne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2003 sqft
We are accepting in-person showings of this property. Please note that you must call to schedule a showing and we will be following all the PA State Real Estate Guidelines and Protocols for COVID-19. Please wear mask and gloves.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Haverford
1 Unit Available
251 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
251 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2310 sqft
Come experience this lovely 4 bed 3.5 bath home nestled within the charming brick walls of Thatcher Court. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of Ardmore
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Cobbs Creek
1 Unit Available
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,758
1470 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mill Creek
4 Units Available
West Village Apartments
800 North 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West Village Apartments in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wynnefield Heights
136 Units Available
Presidential City
3900 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1834 sqft
Presidential City is the Philadelphia region’s best-located apartment community, found where the City meets the Suburbs, where City Ave meets 76, and where exceptional value meets exceptional living.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Overbrook
21 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cobbs Creek
4 Units Available
Workforce Homes 3 West
6216 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Newly renovated apartments and homes. Close to public transportation, parks, schools and medical centers. For inquiries and/or interest in viewing a home, please contact our Management Office.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
Julian & Andrian West
6224 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Julian & Andrian West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
Upper Roxborough
71 Units Available
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1100 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Cobbs Creek
3 Units Available
PS Homes 2
6214 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$920
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at PS Homes 2 in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
Cobbs Creek
2 Units Available
JA Prop West
6220 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at JA Prop West in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
