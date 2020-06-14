149 Apartments for rent in Ardmore, PA with hardwood floors
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 45
1 of 38
1 of 36
1 of 49
1 of 8
1 of 13
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 59
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 29
1 of 26
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 14
What do NBA player Kobe Bryant, Baseball Hall of Fame member Richie Ashburn, and actress Kate Flannery (she played Meredith on The Office) have in common? They all grew up in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, a small town outside of Philadelphia.
Ardmore is known as "the Main Street of the Main Line." If you're looking for places to rent in a small town with close proximity to the City of Brotherly Love, then Ardmore may be the perfect place for you to call home. The downtown area of Ardmore is very walkable, and the city overall has a highly favorable WalkScore. It's an historic town, so there are several buildings that you might find interesting if history is your thing. The town is only about nine miles away from Philly, so it will take you 20 minutes to get there when traffic is low. Get stuck behind a slow driver or venture out during rush hour, and you might be looking at 30 to 45 minutes. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ardmore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.