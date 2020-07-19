29870 South West Minkler Lane

Amenities

Please note - this home comes un-furnished. Updated pictures will be posted once current occupants vacate the home. Do not disturb current occupants! Enjoy this "Smart Home" with updates throughout! Custom features such as Central Air Conditioning, custom colors, Nest Internet Thermostat, MyQ Internet Garage Opener, Ring Door Bell System, Ring Alarm System. Several USB outlets throughout the home! Beautiful hardwoods on the living level. Gas fireplace, kitchen island, dining area and living room. Upstairs includes the 4 bedrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. Master suite includes ceiling fan, walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Appliances include fridge with water/ice hook-up, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Washer/dryer also included. Fenced back yard with patio. PETS Pets possible with an additional refundable deposit of $500 per pet (max of 2). Pet rent of $15/month per pet. Breed restrictions do apply. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - City of Wilsonville Trash - Republic Services APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED