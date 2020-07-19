All apartments in Wilsonville
29870 South West Minkler Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:25 PM

29870 South West Minkler Lane

29870 SW Minkler Ln · (503) 906-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29870 SW Minkler Ln, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Please note - this home comes un-furnished. Updated pictures will be posted once current occupants vacate the home. Do not disturb current occupants! Enjoy this "Smart Home" with updates throughout! Custom features such as Central Air Conditioning, custom colors, Nest Internet Thermostat, MyQ Internet Garage Opener, Ring Door Bell System, Ring Alarm System. Several USB outlets throughout the home! Beautiful hardwoods on the living level. Gas fireplace, kitchen island, dining area and living room. Upstairs includes the 4 bedrooms and wall-to-wall carpeting. Master suite includes ceiling fan, walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate shower and tub. Appliances include fridge with water/ice hook-up, dishwasher, stove and fridge. Washer/dryer also included. Fenced back yard with patio. PETS Pets possible with an additional refundable deposit of $500 per pet (max of 2). Pet rent of $15/month per pet. Breed restrictions do apply. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - City of Wilsonville Trash - Republic Services APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29870 South West Minkler Lane have any available units?
29870 South West Minkler Lane has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 29870 South West Minkler Lane have?
Some of 29870 South West Minkler Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29870 South West Minkler Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29870 South West Minkler Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29870 South West Minkler Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 29870 South West Minkler Lane is pet friendly.
Does 29870 South West Minkler Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29870 South West Minkler Lane offers parking.
Does 29870 South West Minkler Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29870 South West Minkler Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29870 South West Minkler Lane have a pool?
Yes, 29870 South West Minkler Lane has a pool.
Does 29870 South West Minkler Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 29870 South West Minkler Lane has accessible units.
Does 29870 South West Minkler Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29870 South West Minkler Lane has units with dishwashers.
