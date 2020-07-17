Amenities

28329 SW Belfast Lane Available 09/02/20 Idyllic Home in the Coveted Villebois Community - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.



Come home to the inviting and vibrant Villebois Community in Wilsonville. This picturesque 160 acre European village inspired neighborhood offers a quaint village center with shops, cafe’s, restaurants, boutiques, multiple parks, swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, open green space and many walking and biking trails throughout.

With the many events and Wilsonville’s farmers market hosted in the Villebois park, there is always a sense of community.



Be welcomed by this homes charming covered front porch with plenty of room to relax and visit with neighbors. The handsome craftsman front door opens into an impressively enormous and stylish great room with rich hardwoods flowing throughout the main level. There is a bright spaciousness throughout this lovely home that is exceptional, with crisp clean lines and warm wood finishes.

The living room features a gas fireplace and many windows keeping it light and breezy.

The kitchen features an expansive center island that allows for optimal flow for entertaining large groups, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and a plethora of cabinetry and storage options.

The main level also offers a powder bath, an office with tall white wainscoting and a glass slider opening to the serene and playful back garden patio.

The upper level features plush carpeting with four very generous bedrooms, including a master with ceiling fan and huge en suite with soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. There is a flexible bonus room, perfect for a Play/Lab, media or workout room. The roomy and functional laundry is conveniently situated upstairs.



This is a gorgeous and quality home in an extraordinary community.



No smoking and no pets please. Lowrie Primary, Inza R Wood Middle School, Wilsonville High School. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.



No Pets Allowed



