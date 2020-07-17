All apartments in Wilsonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

28329 SW Belfast Lane

28329 Southwest Belfast Lane · (503) 636-2232 ext. 6
Location

28329 Southwest Belfast Lane, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Far West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 28329 SW Belfast Lane · Avail. Sep 2

$4,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
28329 SW Belfast Lane Available 09/02/20 Idyllic Home in the Coveted Villebois Community - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

Come home to the inviting and vibrant Villebois Community in Wilsonville. This picturesque 160 acre European village inspired neighborhood offers a quaint village center with shops, cafe’s, restaurants, boutiques, multiple parks, swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, open green space and many walking and biking trails throughout.
With the many events and Wilsonville’s farmers market hosted in the Villebois park, there is always a sense of community.

Be welcomed by this homes charming covered front porch with plenty of room to relax and visit with neighbors. The handsome craftsman front door opens into an impressively enormous and stylish great room with rich hardwoods flowing throughout the main level. There is a bright spaciousness throughout this lovely home that is exceptional, with crisp clean lines and warm wood finishes.
The living room features a gas fireplace and many windows keeping it light and breezy.
The kitchen features an expansive center island that allows for optimal flow for entertaining large groups, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and a plethora of cabinetry and storage options.
The main level also offers a powder bath, an office with tall white wainscoting and a glass slider opening to the serene and playful back garden patio.
The upper level features plush carpeting with four very generous bedrooms, including a master with ceiling fan and huge en suite with soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. There is a flexible bonus room, perfect for a Play/Lab, media or workout room. The roomy and functional laundry is conveniently situated upstairs.

This is a gorgeous and quality home in an extraordinary community.

No smoking and no pets please. Lowrie Primary, Inza R Wood Middle School, Wilsonville High School. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5871361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28329 SW Belfast Lane have any available units?
28329 SW Belfast Lane has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 28329 SW Belfast Lane have?
Some of 28329 SW Belfast Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28329 SW Belfast Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28329 SW Belfast Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28329 SW Belfast Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28329 SW Belfast Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilsonville.
Does 28329 SW Belfast Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28329 SW Belfast Lane offers parking.
Does 28329 SW Belfast Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28329 SW Belfast Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28329 SW Belfast Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28329 SW Belfast Lane has a pool.
Does 28329 SW Belfast Lane have accessible units?
No, 28329 SW Belfast Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28329 SW Belfast Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28329 SW Belfast Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
