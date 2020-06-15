All apartments in Wilsonville
10855 SW Barber St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:33 AM

10855 SW Barber St

10855 Southwest Barber Street · (971) 352-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Far West

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10855 SW Barber St · Avail. now

$2,495

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2090 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois. The main floor includes den, dining room, kitchen, living room, half bathroom and entry to the fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout kitchen and dining room. The spacious gourmet kitchen with island features stainless appliances and pantry. The carpeted living room with gas fire place is adjacent to the kitchen. The second story includes the master suite, main bathroom, two additional bedrooms and laundry room. The master suite has a private bath with dual sinks, shower, large tub, and two closets.

Lease terms: 12 months
Security Deposit: $1400.00 OAC

Utilities: Paid by tenant
Heat: Gas

Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Microwave

Schools:
Grade: Lowrie
Middle: Inza R Wood
High: Wilsonville

If you are interested in this property or have additional questions for Atlas Management, please call us at (971) 352-5922 or (971) 808-9358 weekends

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4065211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10855 SW Barber St have any available units?
10855 SW Barber St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10855 SW Barber St have?
Some of 10855 SW Barber St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10855 SW Barber St currently offering any rent specials?
10855 SW Barber St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10855 SW Barber St pet-friendly?
No, 10855 SW Barber St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilsonville.
Does 10855 SW Barber St offer parking?
Yes, 10855 SW Barber St does offer parking.
Does 10855 SW Barber St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10855 SW Barber St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10855 SW Barber St have a pool?
No, 10855 SW Barber St does not have a pool.
Does 10855 SW Barber St have accessible units?
No, 10855 SW Barber St does not have accessible units.
Does 10855 SW Barber St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10855 SW Barber St has units with dishwashers.
