10855 SW Barber St

Amenities
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois. The main floor includes den, dining room, kitchen, living room, half bathroom and entry to the fenced in backyard. Hardwood floors throughout kitchen and dining room. The spacious gourmet kitchen with island features stainless appliances and pantry. The carpeted living room with gas fire place is adjacent to the kitchen. The second story includes the master suite, main bathroom, two additional bedrooms and laundry room. The master suite has a private bath with dual sinks, shower, large tub, and two closets.
Lease terms: 12 months
Security Deposit: $1400.00 OAC
Utilities: Paid by tenant
Heat: Gas
Appliances: Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Microwave
Schools:
Grade: Lowrie
Middle: Inza R Wood
High: Wilsonville
If you are interested in this property or have additional questions for Atlas Management, please call us at (971) 352-5922 or (971) 808-9358 weekends
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4065211)