2747 Lancaster Street

Outstanding West Linn area mid-century apartment in peaceful building. Featuring a beautiful kitchen with windows that get great light, nice patio in a private back yard, dining area, attractive living room, and off street parking.

While we are still able to show homes during this, COVID-19 Pandemic, why not leverage technology and make it a bit easier on the public's health? Click here for a full video tour of this beautiful home: https://youtu.be/yC0TOWpbbOA



Available: N O W !

Pet Policy: No Pets !

Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space

Square ft: 740

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Lease Terms: 12 Month

Rent: $1250.00 (includes W/G/S)

Deposit: $1250.00

Renters Insurance: Proof of Renters Insurance is Required Prior to move in.

Resident pays all utilities, either to the municipality or property management



Pllease call/text Eseta, 503-734-7881 to schedule your viewing today! KJK Properties, P.C. is a full service real estate brokerage with licensed real estate brokers on staff. Owner of home may be a licensed real estate broker.



ONLINE APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE HERE: https://kjkproperties.quickleasepro.com/properties



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums, and current and past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come, first served and honor fair housing guidelines. The screening fee is $50.00 per adult, and all over the age of 18 must apply, and be approved. Photo ID (state issued), and current pay stub, with year to date total, or self employed persons, a tax return and YTD profit and loss, is required on all parties.



All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important.



Fees Disclosure:

Late Fee = $75.00-$150.00

Minimum Security Deposit = 1 Month’s Rent

Maximum Security Deposit = 3 x’s 1 Month’s Rent

Non-Compliance Fee = 50.00-$250.00 Dependent on Violation

NSF Fee = $35.00 plus bank charges

Paper Check Processing Fee $25

Other Courtesy Service Charges May Apply.



