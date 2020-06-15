All apartments in West Linn
Find more places like 2747 Lancaster Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Linn, OR
/
2747 Lancaster Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:39 PM

2747 Lancaster Street

2747 Lancaster Street · (503) 343-4640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Linn
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2747 Lancaster Street, West Linn, OR 97068
Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Outstanding West Linn area mid-century apartment in peaceful building. Featuring a beautiful kitchen with windows that get great light, nice patio in a private back yard, dining area, attractive living room, and off street parking.
Pretty lawn space on the grounds is perfect for enjoying sunny days.

While we are still able to show homes during this, COVID-19 Pandemic, why not leverage technology and make it a bit easier on the public's health? Click here for a full video tour of this beautiful home: https://youtu.be/yC0TOWpbbOA

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1383619?source=marketing

Link to full video tour here: https://youtu.be/yC0TOWpbbOA

Available: N O W !
Pet Policy: No Pets !
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Square ft: 740
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Lease Terms: 12 Month
Rent: $1250.00 (includes W/G/S)
Deposit: $1250.00
Renters Insurance: Proof of Renters Insurance is Required Prior to move in.
Resident pays all utilities, either to the municipality or property management

Pllease call/text Eseta, 503-734-7881 to schedule your viewing today! KJK Properties, P.C. is a full service real estate brokerage with licensed real estate brokers on staff. Owner of home may be a licensed real estate broker.

ONLINE APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE HERE: https://kjkproperties.quickleasepro.com/properties

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums, and current and past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come, first served and honor fair housing guidelines. The screening fee is $50.00 per adult, and all over the age of 18 must apply, and be approved. Photo ID (state issued), and current pay stub, with year to date total, or self employed persons, a tax return and YTD profit and loss, is required on all parties.

All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important.

Fees Disclosure:
Late Fee = $75.00-$150.00
Minimum Security Deposit = 1 Month’s Rent
Maximum Security Deposit = 3 x’s 1 Month’s Rent
Non-Compliance Fee = 50.00-$250.00 Dependent on Violation
NSF Fee = $35.00 plus bank charges
Paper Check Processing Fee $25
Other Courtesy Service Charges May Apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Lancaster Street have any available units?
2747 Lancaster Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2747 Lancaster Street currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Lancaster Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Lancaster Street pet-friendly?
No, 2747 Lancaster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Linn.
Does 2747 Lancaster Street offer parking?
Yes, 2747 Lancaster Street does offer parking.
Does 2747 Lancaster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2747 Lancaster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Lancaster Street have a pool?
No, 2747 Lancaster Street does not have a pool.
Does 2747 Lancaster Street have accessible units?
No, 2747 Lancaster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Lancaster Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 Lancaster Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2747 Lancaster Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2747 Lancaster Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2747 Lancaster Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedar Linn
3595 Cedaroak Drive
West Linn, OR 97068
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr
West Linn, OR 97068
Caufield Place
6103 Caufield Street
West Linn, OR 97068

Similar Pages

West Linn 1 BedroomsWest Linn 2 Bedrooms
West Linn Accessible ApartmentsWest Linn Apartments with Parking
West Linn Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WA
Five Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Robinwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity