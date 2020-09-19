Larkspur West Linn

Lease Length: 8-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500-$1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed, weight or age restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.