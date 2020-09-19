All apartments in West Linn
Last updated October 24 2020 at 9:21 AM
Larkspur West Linn

19500 Hidden Springs Road · (503) 946-5330
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR 97068
Robinwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19500 Hidden Springs Road - APT. F-39 · Avail. Nov 19

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 19500 Hidden Springs Road - APT. C-17 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 19500 Hidden Springs Road - APT. B-27 · Avail. Nov 17

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1149 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Larkspur West Linn.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
fire pit
parking
e-payments
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
online portal
smoke-free community

Property Details

Lease Length: 8-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500-$1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed, weight or age restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Larkspur West Linn have any available units?
Larkspur West Linn has 4 units available starting at $1,574 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Larkspur West Linn have?
Some of Larkspur West Linn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Larkspur West Linn currently offering any rent specials?
Larkspur West Linn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Larkspur West Linn pet-friendly?
Yes, Larkspur West Linn is pet friendly.
Does Larkspur West Linn offer parking?
Yes, Larkspur West Linn offers parking.
Does Larkspur West Linn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Larkspur West Linn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Larkspur West Linn have a pool?
No, Larkspur West Linn does not have a pool.
Does Larkspur West Linn have accessible units?
Yes, Larkspur West Linn has accessible units.
Does Larkspur West Linn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Larkspur West Linn has units with dishwashers.
Does Larkspur West Linn have units with air conditioning?
No, Larkspur West Linn does not have units with air conditioning.
