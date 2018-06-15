20334 Noble Lane

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in West Linn is a rare find! At 2,360 square feet and 3-story living, this home has ample space! With attached garage, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and an open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, this home is sure to please. Large picture windows and private patio provide wonderful views of Mt. Hood. New carpet throughout and plank wood flooring in the main living area make this home a must have!



Within walking distance of Safeway, restaurants, Starbuck's, Rosemont Ridge Middle School, the skateboard park and Tanner Creek Park, home of the summer concert series. Excellent Commute with easy access to and from I-205.



This home is still occupied- Please do not disturb current tenants. In person showings available to serious inquiries only!



While we are still able to show homes during this, COVID-19 Pandemic, why not leverage technology and make it a bit easier on the public's health? Click here for a full video tour of this wonderfule home: https://youtu.be/nqx1CI7monI



Available: June 18th

Pets: Cats & small dogs

Parking: 1 car garage attached and 1 additional space in driveway

Square ft: 2,360

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Lease Terms: 12 Month

Rent: $2,499

Deposit: $2,499

Renters Insurance: Proof of Renters Insurance is Required Prior to move in.



Schools:

Elementary: Trillium Creek

Middle: Rosemont Ridge

High: West Linn High



Fresh interior, great light, big bedrooms.



Spectacular views of Mt. Hood, the Cascade Range, sunrises and sunsets provide a scenic backdrop from the townhomes deck and also from our safe streets and wooded trails.



Lease length: minimum 1 year and no winter expiration.



Pet Policy is determined on a per property basis, no aggressive breeds. Pets require a deposit of $300 per pet $35 pet rent per pet and have a 30 lb. weight limit.



Please call/text Eseta, at 503-734-7881 to see! Or email at link provided. KJK Properties, P.C. is a real estate brokerage with real estate brokers. Owner of home may be a licensed real estate broker.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums, and current and past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. The screening fee is $50.00 per adult, and all over the age of 18 must apply, and be approved. Photo ID (state issued), and current pay stub, with year to date total, or self employed persons, a tax return and YTD profit and loss, is required on all parties.



Photos may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important.



We accept applications at https://kjkproperties.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/41957/new



