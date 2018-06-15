All apartments in West Linn
Last updated June 5 2020

20334 Noble Lane

20334 Noble Lane · (503) 343-4640
Location

20334 Noble Lane, West Linn, OR 97068
Parker Crest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,499

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2360 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in West Linn is a rare find! At 2,360 square feet and 3-story living, this home has ample space! With attached garage, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and an open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, this home is sure to please. Large picture windows and private patio provide wonderful views of Mt. Hood. New carpet throughout and plank wood flooring in the main living area make this home a must have!

Within walking distance of Safeway, restaurants, Starbuck's, Rosemont Ridge Middle School, the skateboard park and Tanner Creek Park, home of the summer concert series. Excellent Commute with easy access to and from I-205.

This home is still occupied- Please do not disturb current tenants. In person showings available to serious inquiries only!

While we are still able to show homes during this, COVID-19 Pandemic, why not leverage technology and make it a bit easier on the public's health? Click here for a full video tour of this wonderfule home: https://youtu.be/nqx1CI7monI

Available: June 18th
Pets: Cats & small dogs
Parking: 1 car garage attached and 1 additional space in driveway
Square ft: 2,360
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Lease Terms: 12 Month
Rent: $2,499
Deposit: $2,499
Renters Insurance: Proof of Renters Insurance is Required Prior to move in.

Schools:
Elementary: Trillium Creek
Middle: Rosemont Ridge
High: West Linn High

Fresh interior, great light, big bedrooms.

Spectacular views of Mt. Hood, the Cascade Range, sunrises and sunsets provide a scenic backdrop from the townhomes deck and also from our safe streets and wooded trails.

Lease length: minimum 1 year and no winter expiration.

Pet Policy is determined on a per property basis, no aggressive breeds. Pets require a deposit of $300 per pet $35 pet rent per pet and have a 30 lb. weight limit.

Please call/text Eseta, at 503-734-7881 to see! Or email at link provided. KJK Properties, P.C. is a real estate brokerage with real estate brokers. Owner of home may be a licensed real estate broker.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums, and current and past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. The screening fee is $50.00 per adult, and all over the age of 18 must apply, and be approved. Photo ID (state issued), and current pay stub, with year to date total, or self employed persons, a tax return and YTD profit and loss, is required on all parties.

Photos may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important.

We accept applications at https://kjkproperties.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/41957/new

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,499, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,499, Available 6/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20334 Noble Lane have any available units?
20334 Noble Lane has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20334 Noble Lane have?
Some of 20334 Noble Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20334 Noble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20334 Noble Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20334 Noble Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20334 Noble Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20334 Noble Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20334 Noble Lane does offer parking.
Does 20334 Noble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20334 Noble Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20334 Noble Lane have a pool?
No, 20334 Noble Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20334 Noble Lane have accessible units?
No, 20334 Noble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20334 Noble Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20334 Noble Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20334 Noble Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20334 Noble Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
