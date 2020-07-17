All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 291 SW 208th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, OR
/
291 SW 208th Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

291 SW 208th Ave

291 Southwest 208th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

291 Southwest 208th Avenue, Washington County, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous "like new" custom home backing to green space with private views from living room and master! Grand entry leads you past main level office/den and dining room into open great-room with gas fireplace and tons of light. Huge kitchen with custom tile back splash and granite counters. Gas oven/stove and large pantry. Kitchen complete with eat-in area and slider to back deck, great layout for entertaining! Upstairs you'll find all four bedrooms and a bonus room. Master features vaulted ceilings and oh the view! Master bath complete with double sinks and walk-in closet. This is a pet-free and non-smoking home and property, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 SW 208th Ave have any available units?
291 SW 208th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington County, OR.
What amenities does 291 SW 208th Ave have?
Some of 291 SW 208th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 SW 208th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
291 SW 208th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 SW 208th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 291 SW 208th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 291 SW 208th Ave offer parking?
No, 291 SW 208th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 291 SW 208th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 SW 208th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 SW 208th Ave have a pool?
No, 291 SW 208th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 291 SW 208th Ave have accessible units?
No, 291 SW 208th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 291 SW 208th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 SW 208th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 SW 208th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 SW 208th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Crossing
17999 NW Evergreen Pky
Hillsboro, OR 97006
Springville Oaks
16320 NW Canton St
Portland, OR 97229
Stoneridge at Cornell
14800 NW Cornell Rd
Portland, OR 97229
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln
Tualatin, OR 97062
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave
Tigard, OR 97223
The Colonnade
20311 NW Colonnade Dr
Hillsboro, OR 97124
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way
Sherwood, OR 97140
St. Mary's Crossing
4085 Southwest 160th Avenue
Aloha, OR 97078

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, ORCorvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WABethany, ORKing City, ORSherwood, OROak Hills, ORScappoose, ORCedar Mill, OR
Raleigh Hills, ORWest Slope, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORNewberg, ORRidgefield, WASalmon Creek, WACanby, ORSt. Helens, ORHazel Dell, WAMcMinnville, OROak Grove, ORMinnehaha, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University