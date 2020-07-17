291 SW 208th Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous "like new" custom home backing to green space with private views from living room and master! Grand entry leads you past main level office/den and dining room into open great-room with gas fireplace and tons of light. Huge kitchen with custom tile back splash and granite counters. Gas oven/stove and large pantry. Kitchen complete with eat-in area and slider to back deck, great layout for entertaining! Upstairs you'll find all four bedrooms and a bonus room. Master features vaulted ceilings and oh the view! Master bath complete with double sinks and walk-in closet. This is a pet-free and non-smoking home and property, thank you!