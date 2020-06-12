/
2 bedroom apartments
212 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
974 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
13 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
906 sqft
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
789 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
988 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1106 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
7173 SW SAGERT ST #107
7173 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1129 sqft
Tualatin Condo with Pool, Clubhouse and Easy Freeway Access - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/b0db347076 Updated townhouse in convenient Tualatin neighborhood.
1 of 17
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1022 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION: This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub.
Results within 1 mile of Tualatin
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
17 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
860 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
2 Units Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated May 20 at 04:25pm
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rosewood
1 Unit Available
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.
5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1100 sqft
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
13060 Southwest Dickson Street
13060 Southwest Dickson Street, Washington County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1108 sqft
Graven's Grove is a recently constructed luxury apartment community located in beautiful King City Oregon. Each of our 22 well appointed homes boasts modern features and elegant design details.
Results within 5 miles of Tualatin
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
859 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
887 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
907 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Wilsonville
6 Units Available
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
906 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
958 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
14 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
912 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1008 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
71 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
986 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
