5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/d06e4d808e



Beautifully maintained home located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill neighborhood in Tualatin. This home features an inviting entry with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings.Traditional floor plan with formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. The spacious family room with custom built-ins and gas fireplace opens to the informal eat- in nook and has access through sliding glass doors to the backyard. The beautiful kitchen is a Chef's dream. It has stainless steel appliances with gas cook top, quartz counters, tile back splash and ample cabinet storage including a pantry. There is a island with seating bar, great for entertaining. Powder bathroom and laundry room are located on the main level as well. Travel to upper level to the master bedroom with en suite bath, walk-in closet, skylights and vaulted ceilings. The additional 3 bedrooms, main bathroom are nearby. The beautifully landscaped backyard is fully fenced and includes a slate patio, water feature & shed. The side yard has 3 large planter boxes perfect for your favorite plants or vegetables. There is a 2 car garage with electric openers. The garage also has 220V Car Charger and built in cabinets. Landscaping included in rent.



TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Clackamas



PET POLICY: 1 pet possible with owner approval, proof of insurance, additional security deposit, $35 a month pet rent and pet screening.



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to show proof of renters insurance prior to move-in and maintain through out tenancy. Landscaping included in rent. Tenant responsible for watering.



Year Built: 1986

Heat: Heat Pump

Air Conditioning: Central air

Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: Tualatin Water/Sewer, NW Natural Gas, PGE, Trash



Appliances: Gas range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator.

Washer/Dryer hookups

Garage: 2 car garage

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer.)



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Bridgeport

Middle School: Hazelbrook

High School: Tualatin



Directions: I-5 South, exit 289 Nyberg St., Left onto Nyberg St., Stay left to stay on Nyberg, Continue onto to SW 50th., Right onto SW Greenwood Cir., The home will be on the left.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



