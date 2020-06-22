All apartments in Tualatin
Find more places like 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tualatin, OR
/
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.

5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle · (503) 635-4477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tualatin
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle, Tualatin, OR 97062
Tualatin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2270 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood. - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/d06e4d808e

Beautifully maintained home located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill neighborhood in Tualatin. This home features an inviting entry with natural lighting and vaulted ceilings.Traditional floor plan with formal living and dining rooms with vaulted ceilings. The spacious family room with custom built-ins and gas fireplace opens to the informal eat- in nook and has access through sliding glass doors to the backyard. The beautiful kitchen is a Chef's dream. It has stainless steel appliances with gas cook top, quartz counters, tile back splash and ample cabinet storage including a pantry. There is a island with seating bar, great for entertaining. Powder bathroom and laundry room are located on the main level as well. Travel to upper level to the master bedroom with en suite bath, walk-in closet, skylights and vaulted ceilings. The additional 3 bedrooms, main bathroom are nearby. The beautifully landscaped backyard is fully fenced and includes a slate patio, water feature & shed. The side yard has 3 large planter boxes perfect for your favorite plants or vegetables. There is a 2 car garage with electric openers. The garage also has 220V Car Charger and built in cabinets. Landscaping included in rent.

TERMS: 12 month lease
COUNTY: Clackamas

PET POLICY: 1 pet possible with owner approval, proof of insurance, additional security deposit, $35 a month pet rent and pet screening.

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises. Tenant to show proof of renters insurance prior to move-in and maintain through out tenancy. Landscaping included in rent. Tenant responsible for watering.

Year Built: 1986
Heat: Heat Pump
Air Conditioning: Central air
Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: Tualatin Water/Sewer, NW Natural Gas, PGE, Trash

Appliances: Gas range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator.
Washer/Dryer hookups
Garage: 2 car garage
Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer.)

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Bridgeport
Middle School: Hazelbrook
High School: Tualatin

Directions: I-5 South, exit 289 Nyberg St., Left onto Nyberg St., Stay left to stay on Nyberg, Continue onto to SW 50th., Right onto SW Greenwood Cir., The home will be on the left.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5855400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. have any available units?
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. have?
Some of 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. currently offering any rent specials?
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. pet-friendly?
No, 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tualatin.
Does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. offer parking?
Yes, 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. does offer parking.
Does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. have a pool?
No, 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. does not have a pool.
Does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. have accessible units?
No, 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd
Tualatin, OR 97062
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln
Tualatin, OR 97062
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr
Tualatin, OR 97062

Similar Pages

Tualatin 1 BedroomsTualatin 2 Bedrooms
Tualatin Apartments with BalconyTualatin Apartments with Pool
Tualatin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sherwood Tualatin South

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity