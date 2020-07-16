Amenities

20830 SW 103RD DR Available 08/07/20 **COMING SOON**Stunning 4 bedroom Ranch home, updated and conveniently located in well sought after Tualatin neighborhood - **COMING SOON** **SCHEDULING AFTER 8/2/20** **HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS**

Stunning 4 bedroom Ranch home, updated and conveniently located in well sought after Tualatin neighborhood. Open and airy floor plan offering vaulted ceilings, hardwood laminate flooring and fireplace. The cooks kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar that opens to the family room. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk-in closet, Three additional bedrooms and full bath, indoor utility room with full size washer and dryer in place Fence yard with raised garden boxes for those who love to flower garden or grow your own vegetables, double car garage with opener. This home has air conditioning. MACE01



Terms: 12 months



County: Washington



Pet policy: No pets



Special Terms: No smoking on the premises. Proof of renters insurance is required prior throughout the tenancy. Tenant to water during the dry months. Property is covered under a furnace filter replacement program. Tenant agrees to pay $10 monthly for the delivery of furnace filters unless notification is received within 2 days of an accepted application



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (no boats, trailers or RVs)



Heat: Gas heat & Central Air Conditioning



Utilities paid by tenants: PGE, NW Natural Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash



Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer



Amenities: Fireplace, Fence yard, Granite Counter tops, Air Conditioning



Garage: 2 car garage



Schools:

Elementary: Tualatin

Middle: Hazelbrook

High: Tualatin



Directions: I-5 to the Nyberg St exit, EXIT 289, toward Tualatin-Sherwood Rd.

Turn onto SW Nyberg St. Stay straight to go onto SW Tualatin Sherwood Rd. Turn left onto SW Teton Ave. Take the 2nd right onto SW 103rd Ave.



