July 15 2020

20830 SW 103RD DR

20830 Southwest 103rd Drive · (503) 635-4477 ext. 136
Location

20830 Southwest 103rd Drive, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 20830 SW 103RD DR · Avail. Aug 7

$2,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
20830 SW 103RD DR Available 08/07/20 **COMING SOON**Stunning 4 bedroom Ranch home, updated and conveniently located in well sought after Tualatin neighborhood - **COMING SOON** **SCHEDULING AFTER 8/2/20** **HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS**
Stunning 4 bedroom Ranch home, updated and conveniently located in well sought after Tualatin neighborhood. Open and airy floor plan offering vaulted ceilings, hardwood laminate flooring and fireplace. The cooks kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar that opens to the family room. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk-in closet, Three additional bedrooms and full bath, indoor utility room with full size washer and dryer in place Fence yard with raised garden boxes for those who love to flower garden or grow your own vegetables, double car garage with opener. This home has air conditioning. MACE01

Terms: 12 months

County: Washington

Pet policy: No pets

Special Terms: No smoking on the premises. Proof of renters insurance is required prior throughout the tenancy. Tenant to water during the dry months. Property is covered under a furnace filter replacement program. Tenant agrees to pay $10 monthly for the delivery of furnace filters unless notification is received within 2 days of an accepted application

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (no boats, trailers or RVs)

Heat: Gas heat & Central Air Conditioning

Utilities paid by tenants: PGE, NW Natural Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash

Appliances: Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer & Dryer

Amenities: Fireplace, Fence yard, Granite Counter tops, Air Conditioning

Garage: 2 car garage

Schools:
Elementary: Tualatin
Middle: Hazelbrook
High: Tualatin

Directions: I-5 to the Nyberg St exit, EXIT 289, toward Tualatin-Sherwood Rd.
Turn onto SW Nyberg St. Stay straight to go onto SW Tualatin Sherwood Rd. Turn left onto SW Teton Ave. Take the 2nd right onto SW 103rd Ave.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4141158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

