All apartments in Tualatin
Find more places like 10125 SW 102nd Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tualatin, OR
/
10125 SW 102nd Ct
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:23 AM

10125 SW 102nd Ct

10125 Southwest 102nd Court · (888) 764-7393
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tualatin
See all
Sherwood - Tualatin South
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10125 Southwest 102nd Court, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom home in fantastic Tualatin neighborhood. Long driveway and natural, low maintenance landscaping lead to this wonderfully maintained 1-level ranch in a highly desirable neighborhood. Spacious living area with textured wallpaper and bright windows. Updated kitchen, open concept family room with fireplace and slider door to back patio. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great Laminate and carpet throughout. Newer Efficient Windows. Use your imagination for the extra space off the laundry room - large bonus room, built in shelves, built in desk, tons of storage. Garage has space for a workshop and storage - no car storage.
No Pets. Tenant responsible for all Utilities, must have renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 SW 102nd Ct have any available units?
10125 SW 102nd Ct has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10125 SW 102nd Ct have?
Some of 10125 SW 102nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 SW 102nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10125 SW 102nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 SW 102nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10125 SW 102nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tualatin.
Does 10125 SW 102nd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10125 SW 102nd Ct does offer parking.
Does 10125 SW 102nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10125 SW 102nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 SW 102nd Ct have a pool?
No, 10125 SW 102nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10125 SW 102nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 10125 SW 102nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 SW 102nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10125 SW 102nd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 10125 SW 102nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10125 SW 102nd Ct has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10125 SW 102nd Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln
Tualatin, OR 97062
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr
Tualatin, OR 97062
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd
Tualatin, OR 97062

Similar Pages

Tualatin 1 BedroomsTualatin 2 Bedrooms
Tualatin Apartments with BalconyTualatin Apartments with Pool
Tualatin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sherwood Tualatin South

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity