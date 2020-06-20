10125 SW 102nd Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 bedroom home in fantastic Tualatin neighborhood. Long driveway and natural, low maintenance landscaping lead to this wonderfully maintained 1-level ranch in a highly desirable neighborhood. Spacious living area with textured wallpaper and bright windows. Updated kitchen, open concept family room with fireplace and slider door to back patio. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Great Laminate and carpet throughout. Newer Efficient Windows. Use your imagination for the extra space off the laundry room - large bonus room, built in shelves, built in desk, tons of storage. Garage has space for a workshop and storage - no car storage.

No Pets. Tenant responsible for all Utilities, must have renter's insurance.