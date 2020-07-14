Kings Meadow Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $150/month.