Troutdale, OR
Kings Meadow Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Kings Meadow Apartments

2079 Southwest 257th Avenue · (401) 336-6707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR 97060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kings Meadow Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
patio / balcony
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School. Do you love the outdoors, Kings Meadow is a 5 minute drive from Lewis & Clark State Park as well as Glenn Otto Community Park. Kings Meadow is also within walking distance of a wide variety of shopping, restaurants and more. Want to experience some of the exquisite food and culture found in Portland, Downtown Portland is only 25 minutes away. Need to catch a flight, Portland International Airport is only 20 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 (1 pet), $450 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kings Meadow Apartments have any available units?
Kings Meadow Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Troutdale, OR.
What amenities does Kings Meadow Apartments have?
Some of Kings Meadow Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kings Meadow Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Kings Meadow Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kings Meadow Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Kings Meadow Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Kings Meadow Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Kings Meadow Apartments offers parking.
Does Kings Meadow Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kings Meadow Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kings Meadow Apartments have a pool?
No, Kings Meadow Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Kings Meadow Apartments have accessible units?
No, Kings Meadow Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Kings Meadow Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kings Meadow Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Kings Meadow Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Kings Meadow Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
