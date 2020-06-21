All apartments in Troutdale
Find more places like 603 SE Harlow Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Troutdale, OR
/
603 SE Harlow Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

603 SE Harlow Ave

603 Southeast Harlow Avenue · (503) 666-1988 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Troutdale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

603 Southeast Harlow Avenue, Troutdale, OR 97060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 603 SE Harlow Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable, Bright and Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1664640?source=marketing

Just the right size for cozy living. Come see this unique 2 Bedroom house in the heart of Troutdale. Home features brand new carpet and fresh paint inside and out.
With a detached garage.

UTILITIES: Tenant is responsible for Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas, Electric and Yard Care.

LEASE: We are offering this home on a 12 month lease. Rent must begin within 14 days of approval.

PETS: Sorry this is a no pet property.

HOW TO APPLY: Visit our website www.bensonco.com. Find this home in our list of vacancies and click on the "Apply Now" button.
_________________________________________________
THIS PROPERTY IS MANAGED BY: Benson Property Management, Inc.
Lori Benson, Real Estate Broker Licensed in the State of Oregon
Text or call our Leasing Agent: CELL: 503-505-3186
PH: 503-666-1988 ext.1 | FAX: 503-665-1661 | WEBSITE: www.bensonco.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5744583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 SE Harlow Ave have any available units?
603 SE Harlow Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 603 SE Harlow Ave have?
Some of 603 SE Harlow Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 SE Harlow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
603 SE Harlow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 SE Harlow Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 603 SE Harlow Ave is pet friendly.
Does 603 SE Harlow Ave offer parking?
Yes, 603 SE Harlow Ave does offer parking.
Does 603 SE Harlow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 SE Harlow Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 SE Harlow Ave have a pool?
No, 603 SE Harlow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 603 SE Harlow Ave have accessible units?
No, 603 SE Harlow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 603 SE Harlow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 SE Harlow Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 603 SE Harlow Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 SE Harlow Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 603 SE Harlow Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave
Troutdale, OR 97060

Similar Pages

Troutdale 2 BedroomsTroutdale Accessible Apartments
Troutdale Apartments with BalconyTroutdale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Troutdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WACanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA
Oak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity