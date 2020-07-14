All apartments in Tigard
Find more places like Astikos Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tigard, OR
/
Astikos Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Astikos Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
8920 Southwest Oak Street · (863) 862-5017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tigard
See all
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit B-108B · Avail. now

$1,299

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Unit B-101B · Avail. now

$1,325

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

Unit B-401B · Avail. now

$1,345

Studio · 1 Bath · 455 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B-106B · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit B-102B · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

Unit A-109A · Avail. now

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 566 sqft

See 35+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-217A · Avail. now

$1,875

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit B-321B · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit A-117A · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

See 20+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Astikos Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
package receiving
yoga
accessible
elevator
parking
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle. “Astikos” is Greek for “urban,” and nothing says urban more than a collection of luxury studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments conveniently located in the charming city of Tigard, OR. We are a pet friendly community, too!

Located in the Washington Square neighborhood, Astikos Lofts puts you minutes away from a wide variety of businesses, attractions, and restaurants. (+more)

Our beautiful community is just a few steps away from Washington Square Mall and Lincoln Center. There is easy access to Greenburg Rd and Hwy 217, putting you close to high-profile employers like Tektronix Inc, Intel, and Nike. Downtown Portland, where you can find tons of entertainment venues and parks, is equally close via either I-5 or Hwy 26.

By choosing our pet-friendly apartment homes, you embark on a brand-new chapter of life that is filled with luxury and convenience. Our floor pl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Controlled Access Parking Garage $75/Month. Reserved/uncovered parking spaces are $25/month.
Storage Details: Bike Storage, Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Astikos Lofts have any available units?
Astikos Lofts has 64 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Astikos Lofts have?
Some of Astikos Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Astikos Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Astikos Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Astikos Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Astikos Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Astikos Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Astikos Lofts offers parking.
Does Astikos Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Astikos Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Astikos Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Astikos Lofts has a pool.
Does Astikos Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Astikos Lofts has accessible units.
Does Astikos Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Astikos Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Does Astikos Lofts have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Astikos Lofts has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Astikos Lofts?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln
Tigard, OR 97224
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave
Tigard, OR 97223
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue
Tigard, OR 97223
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road
Tigard, OR 97224
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd
Tigard, OR 97224
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street
Tigard, OR 97223
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy
Tigard, OR 97224

Similar Pages

Tigard 1 BedroomsTigard 2 Bedrooms
Tigard Dog Friendly ApartmentsTigard Pet Friendly Places
Tigard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity