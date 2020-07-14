Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet cafe 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving yoga accessible elevator parking bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access key fob access new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle. “Astikos” is Greek for “urban,” and nothing says urban more than a collection of luxury studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments conveniently located in the charming city of Tigard, OR. We are a pet friendly community, too!



Located in the Washington Square neighborhood, Astikos Lofts puts you minutes away from a wide variety of businesses, attractions, and restaurants. (+more)



Our beautiful community is just a few steps away from Washington Square Mall and Lincoln Center. There is easy access to Greenburg Rd and Hwy 217, putting you close to high-profile employers like Tektronix Inc, Intel, and Nike. Downtown Portland, where you can find tons of entertainment venues and parks, is equally close via either I-5 or Hwy 26.



By choosing our pet-friendly apartment homes, you embark on a brand-new chapter of life that is filled with luxury and convenience. Our floor pl