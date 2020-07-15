/
3 bedroom apartments
15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Helens, OR
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,475 per month, $1,675 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.
Results within 10 miles of St. Helens
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.
323 N 33rd Ct
323 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
323 N 33rd Ct Available 08/01/20 Luxury Townhouse Walking Distance to NEW Rosauers Supermarket!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield. Walking distance to NEW Rosauers Supermarket.
33723 SE Myrtle Street
33723 Southeast Myrtle Street, Scappoose, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1100 sq ft house in Scappoose. Covered patio, fenced yard and garage. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,595 per month, $1,795 security deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Rental Insurance Required.
31021 Dowd Road
31021 Dowd Road, Columbia County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2488 sqft
Large 2488 sq ft 3BD/3BA Split-entry 2-level home on 1.71 acres of treed, private land, with attached 552 sq ft garage. Kitchen, dining and all three bedrooms are upstairs, spacious and ranch style layout with open living and dining area.
52359 SW 1st Street
52359 SW 1st St, Scappoose, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Charming newer Townhome located in Scappoose Oregon. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, large master with two separate closets, Built in work area, Washer/Dryer hookups and a single car garage. One year lease, $1,595.
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
136 Loganberry Ct
136 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
136 Loganberry Ct Available 04/07/20 Brand New Attached 3 Bedroom Townhome with Upgraded Finishes and Stainless Steel Appliances - Enjoy your beautiful home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the
204 N 33rd Ct
204 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
319 N 33rd Ct
319 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
319 N 33rd Ct Available 03/05/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent!!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.
52609 NE Porter Lane
52609 Northeast Porter Lane, Scappoose, OR
Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level.
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
Newly remodel 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.
223 Shirley Gordon Rd
223 Shirley Gordon Road, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1080 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Home In Kalama! - This three bedroom, two bathroom home has beautiful updates throughout. The kitchen has an open layout with newer appliances, lots of cupboard space and a breakfast bar.
3303 N 3rd St
3303 N 3rd St, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1783 sqft
3303 N 3rd St Available 09/01/20 Luxury Townhouse Walking Distance to NEW Rosauers Supermarket!! - uxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield. Walking distance to NEW Rosauers Supermarket.
100 N 42nd Place
100 North 42nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1915 sqft
100 N 42nd Place Available 07/27/20 Beautiful Ridgefield Townhouse! - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath open floor plan with wood floors throughout main level. Living room with electric fireplace.
