Apartment List
/
OR
/
st helens
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

15 Apartments for rent in St. Helens, OR with garage

St. Helens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
577 N 9th St
577 N 9th St, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1295 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in St. Helens, Oregon. Fenced backyard, washer/dryer hookups and garage with workbench. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease $1,495 per month $1,695 security deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
265 N. 16th Street
265 North 16th Street, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Open floor plan, patio and single car garage. Washer/dryer hookups. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,495 per month, $1,695 security deposit, includes garbage & yard maint.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
58968 Greenbrier Loop
58968 Greenbrier Loop, St. Helens, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in St. Helens. Large master bedroom and bath, laundry room, gas fireplace, central heat, and two car garage. Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities (Water/Sewer, Electric, Gas, Garbage).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
35315 Oakwood Drive
35315 Oakwood Drive, St. Helens, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2203 sqft
Fantastic St. Helens Neighborhood! Large 5 bedroom. 3.5 bath, 2200+ SQFT and 2 car garage. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Dinning room with hardwood & large kitchen. Fenced back yard with slider from dining to deck.
Results within 10 miles of St. Helens
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
174 Loganberry Ct
174 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
174 Loganberry Ct Available 08/07/20 Amazing Brand New Townhome! 3bd/2.5ba with Garage! - Enjoy your beau??Located in scenic Woodland, WA Sequoia park is a community of new townhomes with so much to offer.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
116 S 32nd Place
116 South 32nd Place, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2132 sqft
Updated 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home - Ridgefield School District - This beautiful home is located in Ridgefield Washington.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1994 Meadowood Lp
1994 Meadowood Loop, Woodland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1521 sqft
1994 Meadowood Lp Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - 1994 Meadowood Loop - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in early August 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
5606 NW 147th Way
5606 Northwest 147th Way, Felida, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
3756 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath - Pacific Lifestyles Model Home - New Construction - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
33723 SE Myrtle Street
33723 Southeast Myrtle Street, Scappoose, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1100 sq ft house in Scappoose. Covered patio, fenced yard and garage. Easy commutes to Portland Metro area. 1 year lease, $1,795 per month, $1,995 security deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING, Rental Insurance Required.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
31021 Dowd Road
31021 Dowd Road, Columbia County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2488 sqft
Large 2488 sq ft 3BD/3BA Split-entry 2-level home on 1.71 acres of treed, private land, with attached 552 sq ft garage. Kitchen, dining and all three bedrooms are upstairs, spacious and ranch style layout with open living and dining area.

1 of 45

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
136 Loganberry Ct
136 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1477 sqft
136 Loganberry Ct Available 04/07/20 Brand New Attached 3 Bedroom Townhome with Upgraded Finishes and Stainless Steel Appliances - Enjoy your beautiful home with upgraded finishes! Entertaining will be a breeze with this open concept layout, the

1 of 20

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
52609 NE Porter Lane
52609 Northeast Porter Lane, Scappoose, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2650 sqft
Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Helens, OR

St. Helens apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

St. Helens 3 BedroomsSt. Helens Apartments with Balcony
St. Helens Apartments with GarageSt. Helens Apartments with Parking
St. Helens Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Helens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, OR
Forest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WAFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, OR
Scappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University