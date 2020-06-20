7147 B Street

Amenities

Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets. Washer/Dryer hook-up is located off the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Open dining area and living room with decorative fireplace and forced air. Updated plank flooring runs throughout the home. Single car garage with storage, utility sink and fenced back yard. Tenants are responsible for yard care. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. No smoking anywhere on the property. Renters insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property.



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can take a look in the windows.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1853754?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed Term Lease



PET TERMS: One small dog or One cat under 25lbs, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old and under 25lbs (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



Base Security Deposit: $2392.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.



Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



