Springfield, OR
7147 B Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:35 AM

7147 B Street

7147 B Street · (541) 654-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7147 B Street, Springfield, OR 97478
Thurston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets. Washer/Dryer hook-up is located off the kitchen. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Open dining area and living room with decorative fireplace and forced air. Updated plank flooring runs throughout the home. Single car garage with storage, utility sink and fenced back yard. Tenants are responsible for yard care. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. No smoking anywhere on the property. Renters insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property.

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can take a look in the windows.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1853754?source=marketing

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed Term Lease

PET TERMS: One small dog or One cat under 25lbs, upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old and under 25lbs (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 683-6166
www.acornpm.net

Base Security Deposit: $2392.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.

Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,392.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7147 B Street have any available units?
7147 B Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 7147 B Street have?
Some of 7147 B Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7147 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
7147 B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7147 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7147 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 7147 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 7147 B Street does offer parking.
Does 7147 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7147 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7147 B Street have a pool?
No, 7147 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 7147 B Street have accessible units?
No, 7147 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7147 B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7147 B Street has units with dishwashers.
