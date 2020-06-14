Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:38 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Springfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mid-Springfield
14 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
East Main
3 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Northeast Eugene
74 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Northeast Eugene
47 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,160
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
$
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$919
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
River Road
10 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,142
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Jefferson Westside
28 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
Bethel
11 Units Available
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1232 sqft
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bethel
14 Units Available
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,065
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
941 sqft
Parkside Apartments, located in Eugene, OR, offer in-unit laundry, outdoor spaces, and dishwashers. All apartments are pet-friendly and have access to the community space with a clubhouse, gym, hot tub, and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Bethel
2 Units Available
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,060
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
River Road
6 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
City Guide for Springfield, OR

Ok, outdoors enthusiasts, we’ve found the perfect city for you. You don’t hear a lot about Springfield Oregon for the simple fact that it’s kind of hidden in Eugene’s shadow. While Eugene has more to offer when it comes to entertainment and “cul-cha,” Springfield, just over the highway, is a bit more sedate, and, best of all, has some cheap apartments for rent. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at this cool little city.

When you’re driving up I-5 through western Oregon, pay no attention to Eugene, on the west. You want to go east, dear friend, into the land of cheaper living.

The most popular areas of Springfield for apartment dwellers include the Centennial area. This is the ‘hood located between the I-5 and Pioneer Parkway where you’ll find a ton of rental properties and, unsurprisingly, a ton of University of Oregon students, as well. If anything, at least the rental season is predictable.

Another place to apartment hunt is the Thurston area, just south of the McKenzie River and between 79th Street and 42nd St. The Glenwood area is yet another place to check if you’re looking for a quick commute to UO.

The locals we spoke with told us to tell you to avoid the whole I-5 corridor area as well as the Gateway neighborhood. Oh, they also said to install a good alarm on your car and deadbolt locks on your apartment because auto theft and burglary rates in Springfield are pretty high. Keep smart, though, and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Most Springfield apartments were built in the 1970s, but newer complexes aren’t hard to find. The median rent for a Springfield, OR apartment is $696, almost $100 less than Eugene’s median rent. If you’re a frugal type, welcome home. Once you get settled into your new Springfield digs, you’ve got some ‘splorin to do. Check out the two rivers that serve as the city’s northern and southern borders: McKenzie and Willamette. This is where you’ll probably spend a lot of your leisure time simply because there’s so much to do here: water skiing, fishing, rafting, boating and swimming to name a few.

If you ski, the Cascades are excruciatingly close to Springfield. Excruciating in that the temptation for playin’ hooky from work will be an everyday struggle during winter in this town.

You don’t need to go to Eugene to do your shopping, although it’s pretty cool that it’s only a couple of minutes away. Eugene does, however, have way more to offer in terms of nightlife. If you want to do some even cooler shopping and boogying, take a drive to Portland, 110 miles north of Springfield.

Springfield, OR, while not an ethnically diverse community, is full of some very friendly folks. Mix that fact with all the great stuff you’ll find across the freeway and you’ll wonder why you didn’t move here years ago. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Springfield, OR

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Springfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

