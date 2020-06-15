Amenities

12670 Joseph Way Available 07/12/20 Newer home with HUGE bedrooms in a fantastic neighborhood! - Perfect newer three bedroom home with huge bedrooms. This home features a large living room with windows open to the back yard. By the entry there is a large office with arched opening and storage closet. A powder bath is on the main floor. The kitchen is large with an abundance of storage and glass top electric range, dishwasher, microwave and large corner pantry. The numerous windows throughout this home make it very light and bright. Upstairs you have two large guest bedrooms, guest bath and laundry room. The laundry room has a front loading washer and dryer, built in cabinetry and sink, conveniently located close to the bedrooms. The master suite is very large and has a vaulted ceiling and large windows to let in light. The master bath has two vanities, a soaking tub, separate room for the toilet and shower and a large walk in closet. The large patio and lawn make the back yard a perfect place to relax. The storage shed is ready to store your yard tools. This home has air conditioning.



Elementary School: John McLoughlin

Middle School: Gardiner

High School: Oregon City



No Pets Allowed



