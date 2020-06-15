All apartments in Oregon City
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

12670 Joseph Way

12670 Joseph Way · No Longer Available
Location

12670 Joseph Way, Oregon City, OR 97045
Tower Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
12670 Joseph Way Available 07/12/20 Newer home with HUGE bedrooms in a fantastic neighborhood! - Perfect newer three bedroom home with huge bedrooms. This home features a large living room with windows open to the back yard. By the entry there is a large office with arched opening and storage closet. A powder bath is on the main floor. The kitchen is large with an abundance of storage and glass top electric range, dishwasher, microwave and large corner pantry. The numerous windows throughout this home make it very light and bright. Upstairs you have two large guest bedrooms, guest bath and laundry room. The laundry room has a front loading washer and dryer, built in cabinetry and sink, conveniently located close to the bedrooms. The master suite is very large and has a vaulted ceiling and large windows to let in light. The master bath has two vanities, a soaking tub, separate room for the toilet and shower and a large walk in closet. The large patio and lawn make the back yard a perfect place to relax. The storage shed is ready to store your yard tools. This home has air conditioning.

Elementary School: John McLoughlin
Middle School: Gardiner
High School: Oregon City

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2716772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12670 Joseph Way have any available units?
12670 Joseph Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oregon City, OR.
What amenities does 12670 Joseph Way have?
Some of 12670 Joseph Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12670 Joseph Way currently offering any rent specials?
12670 Joseph Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12670 Joseph Way pet-friendly?
No, 12670 Joseph Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oregon City.
Does 12670 Joseph Way offer parking?
No, 12670 Joseph Way does not offer parking.
Does 12670 Joseph Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12670 Joseph Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12670 Joseph Way have a pool?
No, 12670 Joseph Way does not have a pool.
Does 12670 Joseph Way have accessible units?
No, 12670 Joseph Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12670 Joseph Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12670 Joseph Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12670 Joseph Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12670 Joseph Way has units with air conditioning.
