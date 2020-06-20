All apartments in Oak Hills
2393 NW Roseburg Terrace

2393 Northwest Roseburg Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2393 Northwest Roseburg Terrace, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Bethany Townhouse with Garage - Attached townhouse in Arbor neighborhood.
Living room with gas fireplace.
Kitchen with all black appliances and cherry cabinets.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath plus vaulted ceilings.
One additional bedroom and one full bathroom off of the hall.
Single car garage. AC
No Smoking. No Pets.
Internet included.
Tenant pays all utilities

**Please do not disturb current Tenants**

Schools: Bethany Elementary, Meadow Park Middle and Westview High - tenant to verify

Rent $1650
Security Deposit $1600*
Cleaning Deposit $500
*on approved credit

(RLNE2887830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace have any available units?
2393 NW Roseburg Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Hills, OR.
What amenities does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace have?
Some of 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2393 NW Roseburg Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills.
Does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace does offer parking.
Does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace have a pool?
No, 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2393 NW Roseburg Terrace has units with air conditioning.
