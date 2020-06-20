2393 NW Roseburg Terrace

Amenities
Bethany Townhouse with Garage - Attached townhouse in Arbor neighborhood.
Living room with gas fireplace.
Kitchen with all black appliances and cherry cabinets.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with walk in closet and private bath plus vaulted ceilings.
One additional bedroom and one full bathroom off of the hall.
Single car garage. AC
No Smoking. No Pets.
Internet included.
Tenant pays all utilities
**Please do not disturb current Tenants**
Schools: Bethany Elementary, Meadow Park Middle and Westview High - tenant to verify
Rent $1650
Security Deposit $1600*
Cleaning Deposit $500
*on approved credit
(RLNE2887830)