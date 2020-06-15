Amenities

16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and neutral paint throughout.



Fantastic layout. Open up the front door to a nice entryway with family room and attached dining room. Large coat closet near the entry. Open kitchen with dining nook and living room space with fireplace. Washer and dryer are located off the kitchen with attached two car garage. Bonus refrigerator in the garage, but the extra fridge will not be maintained if repair is needed.



Upstairs has four bedrooms, including a generous master suite with bonus office space, vaulted ceilings, soaker tub, and walk in closet. Second bathroom is located off the hallway.



There is a very large yard with a play structure and raised garden beds, as well as a cozy patio area. Enjoy air conditioning during the hot summer months and gas furnace for heat.



Bonus: landscaping will be included!



Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, near Oak Hills and Bethany elementary.



School District: Oak Hills Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School, Westview High School

Lease Length: 12 months

Renters insurance is required.

No smoking.

Tenants must abide by all HOA Rules and Regulations.



Link to the online application: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/portlandpm/UCZGZ



Application Period is Open.

Application/Screening Fee: $45/adult

Screening Criteria Overview: Total verifiable household gross income should be at approximately 3x the monthly rent. Must have a minimum of one year verifiable rental history. We run credit, criminal, and eviction history. Please inquire with Portland Property Management for a full application with complete screening criteria.

Accessible Dwelling Unit: No



If you are viewing this listing on a third party website, please visit portlandpm.com to ensure accuracy of the listing description. Our website has a video tour!



No Pets Allowed



