Home
/
Oak Hills, OR
/
16999 NW Avondale Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

16999 NW Avondale Dr

16999 Northwest Avondale Drive · (503) 550-8720
Location

16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16999 NW Avondale Dr · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2221 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and neutral paint throughout.

Fantastic layout. Open up the front door to a nice entryway with family room and attached dining room. Large coat closet near the entry. Open kitchen with dining nook and living room space with fireplace. Washer and dryer are located off the kitchen with attached two car garage. Bonus refrigerator in the garage, but the extra fridge will not be maintained if repair is needed.

Upstairs has four bedrooms, including a generous master suite with bonus office space, vaulted ceilings, soaker tub, and walk in closet. Second bathroom is located off the hallway.

There is a very large yard with a play structure and raised garden beds, as well as a cozy patio area. Enjoy air conditioning during the hot summer months and gas furnace for heat.

Bonus: landscaping will be included!

Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, near Oak Hills and Bethany elementary.

School District: Oak Hills Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School, Westview High School
Lease Length: 12 months
Renters insurance is required.
No smoking.
Tenants must abide by all HOA Rules and Regulations.

Link to the online application: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/portlandpm/UCZGZ

Application Period is Open.
Application/Screening Fee: $45/adult
Screening Criteria Overview: Total verifiable household gross income should be at approximately 3x the monthly rent. Must have a minimum of one year verifiable rental history. We run credit, criminal, and eviction history. Please inquire with Portland Property Management for a full application with complete screening criteria.
Accessible Dwelling Unit: No

If you are viewing this listing on a third party website, please visit portlandpm.com to ensure accuracy of the listing description. Our website has a video tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4512594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

