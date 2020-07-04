480 Lair Lane

Amenities

This end unit features an open kitchen with an island, great room with plenty of space for a dining table, large master bedroom with walk in closet. Brand new carpet throughout. Laundry room closet upstairs with all the bedrooms. Washer and dryer is included. Private and low maintenance backyard that is fully fenced. Home has a no smoking policy. Sorry pets are not allowed.

Check out the Youtube video of a quick interior walkthrough of the home. https://youtu.be/7aaZPQUbHg8



Apply Now - https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/DFO47

Pet Screening - https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

PayPal - http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee (City of PDX - 46.50, Non- City of PDX- $50)



Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management, Inc.

We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.



We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we

will schedule a viewing.



Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability

date.



Please do not disturb current occupants.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-



* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)

times the rent amount

* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an

increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the

second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the

property pet policy.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)



County: Yamhill

Lease Terms: 12 months

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now

Heat: Zonal; electric

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, electric and garbage

Appliances: stove, dishwasher, disposal, fridge

Year Built: 2009



Levels: 2



Layout: Great room on main level, all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor



Amenities: Washer/Dryer included

Garage: 1 car attached with opener



Fenced: yes back yard only



Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)



School District: Newberg

PET POLICY: Pets are not allowed.



Directions: 99W to Everest to 3rd to Corinne to Lair



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 7/5/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.