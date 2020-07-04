All apartments in Newberg
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:43 PM

480 Lair Lane

480 Lair Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2040840
Location

480 Lair Lane, Newberg, OR 97132

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1345 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This end unit features an open kitchen with an island, great room with plenty of space for a dining table, large master bedroom with walk in closet. Brand new carpet throughout. Laundry room closet upstairs with all the bedrooms. Washer and dryer is included. Private and low maintenance backyard that is fully fenced. Home has a no smoking policy. Sorry pets are not allowed.
Check out the Youtube video of a quick interior walkthrough of the home. https://youtu.be/7aaZPQUbHg8

___________________________________________________________________________

Apply Now - https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/DFO47
Pet Screening - https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE
PayPal - http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee (City of PDX - 46.50, Non- City of PDX- $50)

___________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate and Property Management,
Inc.

We require proof of renter's insurance upon lease signing.

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we
will schedule a viewing.

Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability
date.

Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three(3)
times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner an
increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal and $500 for the
second animal will apply. See below for pet restrictions and the
property pet policy.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Application Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Yamhill
Lease Terms: 12 months
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): Now
Heat: Zonal; electric
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Water/sewer, electric and garbage
Appliances: stove, dishwasher, disposal, fridge
Year Built: 2009

Levels: 2

Layout: Great room on main level, all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor

Amenities: Washer/Dryer included
Garage: 1 car attached with opener

Fenced: yes back yard only

Vehicle Restrictions: (no boat, trailer or RV without approval)

School District: Newberg
PET POLICY: Pets are not allowed.

Directions: 99W to Everest to 3rd to Corinne to Lair

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED
AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available 7/5/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

