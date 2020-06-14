Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR with garage

Newberg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
1330 Creekside Ln.
1330 Creekside Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1130 sqft
1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Newberg

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
32505 NE Haugen Rd
32505 Northeast Haugen Road, Yamhill County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2708 sqft
32505 NE Haugen Rd Available 07/11/20 PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME Newberg OR - PARROT MOUNTAIN HOME This home was rebuilt in 2017.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
21920 SW Chapman Rd
21920 Southwest Chapman Road, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2844 sqft
21920 SW Chapman Rd Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom in Country Sherwood OR - 21920 SW Chapman Rd Sherwood, OR 97140. These2,844 sq ft houses sits on just over an acre lot and feature 3 bedrooms and 2bathrooms, three levels with three other bonus rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Newberg
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1023 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

Last updated May 20
2 Units Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated June 13
Wilsonville
1 Unit Available
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,410
2091 sqft
29799 SW Camelot St Available 06/26/20 Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.

Last updated June 13
Sherwood - Tualatin North
1 Unit Available
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive
22804 Southwest Pinehurst Drive, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2700 sqft
22804 SW Pinehurst Drive Available 06/19/20 Prime Location - Woodhaven, Beautiful 3+Bedroom, Central Air, Large Fenced Yard - FOR INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE CONTACT; LEASING AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.
17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1998 sqft
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community.

Last updated February 13
Far West
1 Unit Available
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.

Last updated December 19
Murray Hill
1 Unit Available
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newberg, OR

Newberg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

