All apartments in Milwaukie
Find more places like The Bluffs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukie, OR
/
The Bluffs
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

The Bluffs

12601 SE River Rd · (833) 454-0083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukie
See all
Milwaukie Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Milwaukie Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 240 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,217

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bluffs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
lobby
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans provide large closets, ceilings fans, covered parking, patios and window coverings. The Bluffs offers great amenities; including swimming pool, fitness center and sauna. Recreational excitement is just around the corner; bike, hike or run in one of the many public parks or kayak down the rapids of the Clackamas or Willamette River. The Bluffs offer a serene & beautiful setting, as well as a location that is only minutes from downtown Portland.

Check out our Newly Renovated apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight 60 lb each

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bluffs have any available units?
The Bluffs has 3 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bluffs have?
Some of The Bluffs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
The Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does The Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, The Bluffs offers parking.
Does The Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Bluffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, The Bluffs has a pool.
Does The Bluffs have accessible units?
Yes, The Bluffs has accessible units.
Does The Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bluffs has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bluffs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bluffs has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Bluffs?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222

Similar Pages

Milwaukie 1 BedroomsMilwaukie 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukie Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilwaukie Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southgate
Lewelling

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity