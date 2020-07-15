Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access sauna yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly lobby

Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home. Our spacious one and two bedroom floor plans provide large closets, ceilings fans, covered parking, patios and window coverings. The Bluffs offers great amenities; including swimming pool, fitness center and sauna. Recreational excitement is just around the corner; bike, hike or run in one of the many public parks or kayak down the rapids of the Clackamas or Willamette River. The Bluffs offer a serene & beautiful setting, as well as a location that is only minutes from downtown Portland.



Check out our Newly Renovated apartments!