/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
197 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Lewelling
3 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Milwaukie Heights
4 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
61 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
1 of 10
Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
Lewelling
1 Unit Available
4613 Southeast Brookside Drive
4613 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
This is a second floor, two bedroom, one bath apartment home with a wonderful view of Johnson Creek off its back deck. It has ample closet and storage space as well as updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Historic Milwaukie
1 Unit Available
10220 SE Waverly Ct, #4
10220 Southeast Waverly Court, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
901 sqft
Life is definitely good here at Waverley Greens Apartments. The finest apartment community in the Sellwood/Milwaukie area. Rent includes WiFi, CABLE, WATER, SEWER AND GARAGE. Simplify your life and be a part of our unique community.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Milwaukie Heights
3 Units Available
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Westmoreland
105 Units Available
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
4410 SE Hill Road
4410 Southeast Hill Road, Oak Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House with Large Yard - Wonderful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home! - Over 1,100 Square Feet! - Bonus Rooms for Playroom & Office. - Large Living Room with Hardwood Floors. - Eating Area off of Kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
01873 SW Palatine Hill Road - ADU
01873 Southwest Palatine Hill Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
Glorious territorial views from the property with a serene landscape. Wonderful opportunity in Dunthorpe Riverdale Schools. ADU has a separate exterior entrance to utilize with your own private deck.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
8833 SE 70th Ave
8833 Southeast 70th Avenue, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
980 sqft
8833 SE 70th Ave Available 04/20/20 Charming SE Portland Home- Like New Inside! - Property activated on March 23, 2020 at 10:50 am. Manager will be accepting applications 72 hours post activation date.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1098 sqft
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
895 sqft
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southgate
20 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
898 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Downtown Portland
8 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Mt. Park
3 Units Available
The Bluffs at Mountain Park
50 Kerr Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1131 sqft
These stylish two-level townhouses in sought-after Lake Oswego feature private patio/balcony, extra storage space and fitted microwave and oven. Situated close to the Portland Community College, Sylvania Campus. Community benefits include gym, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
943 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
968 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Similar Pages
Milwaukie 2 BedroomsMilwaukie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilwaukie 3 BedroomsMilwaukie Accessible ApartmentsMilwaukie Apartments with Balcony
Milwaukie Apartments with GarageMilwaukie Apartments with GymMilwaukie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMilwaukie Apartments with ParkingMilwaukie Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR