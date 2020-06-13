Apartment List
112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR

Finding an apartment in Milwaukie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Lewelling
3 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Milwaukie Heights
6 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,099
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Island Station
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,001
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
60 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
962 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
1 Unit Available
9634 SE 29th Avenue
9634 Southeast 29th Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1262 sqft
Single-level, Milwaukie Home - - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Large living room with vaulted ceiling - Attached 2-car garage - Laundry room - Great backyard - Easy access to all things Milwaukie and downtown Portland - Utilities: Tenant

Last updated May 27 at 07:38pm
Lewelling
1 Unit Available
4613 Southeast Brookside Drive
4613 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
700 sqft
This is a second floor, two bedroom, one bath apartment home with a wonderful view of Johnson Creek off its back deck. It has ample closet and storage space as well as updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Westmoreland
102 Units Available
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
Milwaukie Heights
3 Units Available
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
7437 SE Monroe St. #28
7437 Southeast Monroe Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1477 sqft
7437 SE Monroe St. #28 Available 07/06/20 Now Accepting Applications! - **Available After 07/03/2020** SEE IT NOW! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self tour at your convenience! https://homes.rently.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
South Portland
20 Units Available
The Ardea
3720 SW Bond Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,975
860 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,883
1793 sqft
Convenient to I-5. High-rise apartment community offering spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments feature open living spaces with modern amenities, such as high-end appliances, built-in storage, hardwood floors and stone counters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Downtown Portland
9 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,217
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gladstone
21 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,394
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Buckman
10 Units Available
Linden
1250 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,261
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
835 sqft
Chic granite counters, plank flooring and fully equipped kitchens define these comfortable homes located close to Eastside Portland. Pet-friendly community with its own dog park. Courtyard, clubhouse and 24-gym for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
The Cameron
1500 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,137
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,369
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in thriving downtown cultural district. Community offers units with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Residents enjoy communal features like 24-hour fitness center, controlled access lobby and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Buckman
72 Units Available
Goat Blocks
975 SE 11th, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,250
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,476
1332 sqft
Conveniently located by several retail and dining options. Relax on the year-round rooftop deck or exercise in the fitness center. Apartments have beautiful touches, include reclaimed wood and quartz counters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Portland
19 Units Available
The Douglas
2083 SW River Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1002 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
City Guide for Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR was named for Milwaukee, WI, though nobody is sure why they slightly changed the spelling of the city's name.

Milwaukie may be typically thought of as a suburb of the larger and more infamous Portland, but this town can hold its own. The seven neighborhoods of the town are home to many different and appealing attractions and traditions. Milwaukie's Riverfront Park is currently being rebuilt and revitalized, and the downtown area has numerous amounts of excitement to offer. This multifaceted city in the heart of the Pacific Northwest has much to offer its residents, and it is an appealing place in which to hang your hat.

Having trouble with Craigslist Milwaukie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Milwaukie, OR

Finding an apartment in Milwaukie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

