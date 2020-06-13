112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR
Milwaukie, OR was named for Milwaukee, WI, though nobody is sure why they slightly changed the spelling of the city's name.
Milwaukie may be typically thought of as a suburb of the larger and more infamous Portland, but this town can hold its own. The seven neighborhoods of the town are home to many different and appealing attractions and traditions. Milwaukie's Riverfront Park is currently being rebuilt and revitalized, and the downtown area has numerous amounts of excitement to offer. This multifaceted city in the heart of the Pacific Northwest has much to offer its residents, and it is an appealing place in which to hang your hat.
Finding an apartment in Milwaukie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.