2 bed 2 bath apartments
127 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southgate
5 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
61 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Westmoreland
106 Units Available
Meetinghouse
1630 Southeast Rural Street, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
940 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Southgate
18 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
898 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
943 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
968 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Downtown Portland
138 Units Available
Modera Buckman
909 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,329
975 sqft
Not many folks in Portland get to say they have their own augmented gaming climbing wall. Or the grab-and-go greatness of a Market of Choice on demand. Or a front roof seat as the morning sun rises.
Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Downtown Portland
3 Units Available
Gallery Park Apartments
1436 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
849 sqft
Great location for commuters, just near I-405 and Highway 26. Units feature dishwasher, washer and dryer. Luxury community features garage, elevator, lobby and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Downtown Portland
307 Units Available
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
817 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Buckman
6 Units Available
Lower Burnside Lofts
60 SE 10th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
849 sqft
Great location in Buckman neighborhood, close to restaurants and bars. Units are studio, one or two-bedroom with updated amenities and city views. Community has bicycle storage, reserved garage parking, and a sky lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Portland
24 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1064 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Downtown Portland
8 Units Available
Sky3
1221 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1119 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and penthouses offer city, river and mountain views. Modern kitchens, custom cabinetry, granite counters, high ceilings, open layout, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pet-friendly community, rooftop deck, BBQ/grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Downtown Portland
Contact for Availability
Cyan PDX
1720 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
823 sqft
Located close to Portland State University and I-405. Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, and a designer kitchen. Community amenities include a gym, courtyard, and community garden.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
895 sqft
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Parker Crest
26 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1150 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Last updated June 11 at 05:50pm
Homestead
18 Units Available
Griffis South Waterfront
0650 SW Gaines St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1083 sqft
Close to Oregon Health and Science University and Marquam Nature Park. Stunning community with landscaped gardens, concierge service and a 24-hour gym. Stylish homes include private laundry amenities, stainless steel kitchen appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clackamette Park
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Portland
30 Units Available
Park Avenue West
750 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1254 sqft
From floor to ceiling and bed to bath, elegant finishes impress at Park Avenue West. Thoughtful amenity details fashion the perfect balance of comfort and intention.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
