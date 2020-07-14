All apartments in Milwaukie
Find more places like Miramonte Lodge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukie, OR
/
Miramonte Lodge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Miramonte Lodge

12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd · (833) 980-0689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukie
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Island Station

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 20-301 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07-203 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,603

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 04-201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Unit 06-201 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 932 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miramonte Lodge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
fire pit
package receiving
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views. We also feature cozy fireplaces, covered parking and extra storage space. You can enjoy our 2,000 square-foot sun deck overlooking the lake, entertain friends at our picnic and barbecue areas or swim in the seasonal pool. Our community also offers a fitness center for your enjoyment. Come live at Miramonte Lodge, and enjoy a little bit of country in the city, Northwest living at its best!

Check out our Newly Renovated apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500-$800 (1 or 2 pets)
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $30
restrictions: Max weight 75 lb each
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miramonte Lodge have any available units?
Miramonte Lodge has 4 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Miramonte Lodge have?
Some of Miramonte Lodge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramonte Lodge currently offering any rent specials?
Miramonte Lodge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miramonte Lodge pet-friendly?
Yes, Miramonte Lodge is pet friendly.
Does Miramonte Lodge offer parking?
Yes, Miramonte Lodge offers parking.
Does Miramonte Lodge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miramonte Lodge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramonte Lodge have a pool?
Yes, Miramonte Lodge has a pool.
Does Miramonte Lodge have accessible units?
Yes, Miramonte Lodge has accessible units.
Does Miramonte Lodge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miramonte Lodge has units with dishwashers.
Does Miramonte Lodge have units with air conditioning?
No, Miramonte Lodge does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Miramonte Lodge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue
Milwaukie, OR 97222
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive
Milwaukie, OR 97222

Similar Pages

Milwaukie 1 BedroomsMilwaukie 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukie Dog Friendly ApartmentsMilwaukie Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southgate
Lewelling

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity