Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible fire pit package receiving

Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views. We also feature cozy fireplaces, covered parking and extra storage space. You can enjoy our 2,000 square-foot sun deck overlooking the lake, entertain friends at our picnic and barbecue areas or swim in the seasonal pool. Our community also offers a fitness center for your enjoyment. Come live at Miramonte Lodge, and enjoy a little bit of country in the city, Northwest living at its best!



Check out our Newly Renovated apartments!