milwaukie heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
301 Apartments for rent in Milwaukie Heights, Oak Grove, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,144
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
3 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln
17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane, Oak Grove, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2084 sqft
Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood. Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2357 SE Lindenbrook Ct.
2357 Southeast Lindenbrook Court, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Beautiful Ranch-Style Home with Modern Touches - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1630 SE Oak Grove Blvd
1630 Southeast Oak Grove Boulevard, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Newly remodeled single level home. Take a virtual tour! - Newly remodeled home. Wood burning fireplace in living room.Dining area located off kitchen. New appliances in kitchen, laundry room with new washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13110 SE River Rd.
13110 Southeast River Road, Oak Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2082 sqft
13110 SE River Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Milwaukie Heights
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Last updated July 10 at 04:13pm
3 Units Available
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
920 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Last updated July 10 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Peg Tree
141 Leonard Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peg Tree in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11740 SW Breyman Ave.
11740 South Breyman Avenue, Multnomah County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
3010 sqft
11740 SW Breyman Ave. Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Dunthorpe Home - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
668 McVey Ave Unit 12
668 Mcvey Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
972 sqft
668 McVey Ave Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Villas on Lake Oswego Lifestyle with Private Boat Slip - Come home to lakefront living at the Villas on Lake Oswego.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5980 Southeast Weiko Way
5980 Southeast Weiko Way, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1040 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home located off of Lake Rd, near North Clackamas Park! This unit is complete with off-street parking and a backyard! This is a non-smoking home. $50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18. Sorry, no pets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
50 Northshore # 11
50 North Shore Road, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1650 sqft
We have a 1,600 sqft 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse available November 16th. This unit's private main entry patio, large living room and dining room windows all face the courtyard for a lush green view with great natural lighting.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1160 Clayton Way
1160 Clayton Way, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2245 sqft
1160 Clayton Way Available 04/27/20 Spacious 3 Bed 3 Bath split-level home w/easy access to I-205 - Fully-fenced, split-level home with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, fireplace, livingroom and family room, large storage room, indoor laundry and a
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5536 SE Harlow St
5536 Southeast Harlow Street, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
5536 SE Harlow St Available 04/10/20 Delightful and Well-Maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath Linwood Ranch Home - This 1235 sq/ft, super cute, 3bed 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
286 D Ave.
286 D Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 $3,700 New Townhome First Addition Lake Oswego - Property Id: 20640 2 YEAR LEASE TERM REQUIRED. 2017 built luxury townhome in Lake Oswego's popular 1st Addition neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
125 Furnace St
125 Furnace Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1980 sqft
125 Furnace St Available 07/18/20 Luxury Riverfront Condo in Lake Oswego - Come home to your serene riverfront escape at Riverbend Condominiums in Lake Oswego.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18057 SE Rose St.
18057 Southeast Rose Street, Jennings Lodge, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
18057 SE Rose St. - 18057 Available 08/04/20 Excellent Condition & remodeled ! Large Duplex unit w-garage/hardwoods/Yard! - All updated inside ! Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Milwaukie Heights
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,180
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
