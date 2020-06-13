107 Apartments for rent in Milwaukie, OR with balcony
Milwaukie, OR was named for Milwaukee, WI, though nobody is sure why they slightly changed the spelling of the city's name.
Milwaukie may be typically thought of as a suburb of the larger and more infamous Portland, but this town can hold its own. The seven neighborhoods of the town are home to many different and appealing attractions and traditions. Milwaukie's Riverfront Park is currently being rebuilt and revitalized, and the downtown area has numerous amounts of excitement to offer. This multifaceted city in the heart of the Pacific Northwest has much to offer its residents, and it is an appealing place in which to hang your hat.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Milwaukie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.