Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

11155 James Way Dr SE

11155 James Way Drive Southeast · (503) 308-4498
Location

11155 James Way Drive Southeast, Marion County, OR 97325

Price and availability

7 Bedrooms

Unit 11155 James Way Dr SE · Avail. now

$4,350

7 Bed · 3 Bath · 3879 sqft

Amenities

Spacious Country Home, on 2.89 acres.....Horses allowed!! - This spacious 7 bedroom 3 bath home has all the room you need to live and play in comfort and luxury for years to come. You must see to appreciate this serene gated acreage!
The first floor features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite counter-tops, lots of cabinets and storage and an open dining room! Off the kitchen area you will find a large brand new deck overlooking the beautiful back yard. Tucked away upstairs is your private master retreat complete with private master shower/bath area and two additional bedrooms. Downstairs features a large bonus area with four additional bedrooms, an additional living room, and access to the back patio that facing the beautifully landscaped lawn. You will love the convenience of your fully fenced private back yard! It is the perfect setting for hosting and entertaining or even just to grill on those warm summer nights!

HORSES ALLOWED - Must build your own fencing/corral area because there isn't one but the owners have approved horses on the property.

Sublimity Elementary District
Stayton Middle School
Stayton High school

(RLNE5858116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

