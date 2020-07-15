11155 James Way Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Spacious Country Home, on 2.89 acres.....Horses allowed!! - This spacious 7 bedroom 3 bath home has all the room you need to live and play in comfort and luxury for years to come. You must see to appreciate this serene gated acreage!

The first floor features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite counter-tops, lots of cabinets and storage and an open dining room! Off the kitchen area you will find a large brand new deck overlooking the beautiful back yard. Tucked away upstairs is your private master retreat complete with private master shower/bath area and two additional bedrooms. Downstairs features a large bonus area with four additional bedrooms, an additional living room, and access to the back patio that facing the beautifully landscaped lawn. You will love the convenience of your fully fenced private back yard! It is the perfect setting for hosting and entertaining or even just to grill on those warm summer nights!



HORSES ALLOWED - Must build your own fencing/corral area because there isn't one but the owners have approved horses on the property.



Sublimity Elementary District

Stayton Middle School

Stayton High school



(RLNE5858116)