Hood River, OR
2516 Viento Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2516 Viento Lane

2516 Viento Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Viento Ln, Hood River, OR 97031

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
APPLICATION PENDING Home for Rent - Mt. Adams View - New construction, two story home located in growing neighborhood! Upper Level: kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and balcony with a great Mt. Adams view! Lower Level: 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Air conditioning, attached 1 car garage, off-street parking for 1 car. Strict no pet policy - No Smoking.

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,625
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry: W/D Hook-Ups Located in the Garage (W/D are NOT included)
Landscaping: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Renter's insurance will be required.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

