2516 Viento Lane

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING Home for Rent - Mt. Adams View - New construction, two story home located in growing neighborhood! Upper Level: kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and balcony with a great Mt. Adams view! Lower Level: 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Air conditioning, attached 1 car garage, off-street parking for 1 car. Strict no pet policy - No Smoking.
Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,625
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave
Laundry: W/D Hook-Ups Located in the Garage (W/D are NOT included)
Landscaping: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information:
- Renter's insurance will be required.
No Pets Allowed
