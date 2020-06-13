2516 Viento Lane

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING Home for Rent - Mt. Adams View - New construction, two story home located in growing neighborhood! Upper Level: kitchen, living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and balcony with a great Mt. Adams view! Lower Level: 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Air conditioning, attached 1 car garage, off-street parking for 1 car. Strict no pet policy - No Smoking.



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $2,625

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, trash)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave

Laundry: W/D Hook-Ups Located in the Garage (W/D are NOT included)

Landscaping: Tenant Responsibility

Additional Information:

- Renter's insurance will be required.



No Pets Allowed



