Hood River, OR
1318 Belmont St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1318 Belmont St.

1318 Belmont Ave · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
Location

1318 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1318 Belmont St. · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

2 bed 1 bath in The Heights - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex
Ideal location in the heights off of Belmont Street. Walking distance to restaurants, Rosauers, and more.
Newly remodeled with new carpet, vinyl flooring and paint.

Rent: $1250.00

Security Deposit: $1875.00

Smoking: No smoking on premises

Lease Terms: 1 Year

Pet Policy: Please no pets

Parking: off-street parking

Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided

Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer

Heat/AC: Electric baseboard heat

Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities

Owner responsible for water

Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care

Available now!

(RLNE5771778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Belmont St. have any available units?
1318 Belmont St. has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1318 Belmont St. have?
Some of 1318 Belmont St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Belmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Belmont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Belmont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Belmont St. is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Belmont St. offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Belmont St. does offer parking.
Does 1318 Belmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Belmont St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Belmont St. have a pool?
No, 1318 Belmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Belmont St. have accessible units?
No, 1318 Belmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Belmont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 Belmont St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Belmont St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1318 Belmont St. has units with air conditioning.
