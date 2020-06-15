1318 Belmont St.

Amenities
2 bed 1 bath in The Heights - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex
Ideal location in the heights off of Belmont Street. Walking distance to restaurants, Rosauers, and more.
Newly remodeled with new carpet, vinyl flooring and paint.
Rent: $1250.00
Security Deposit: $1875.00
Smoking: No smoking on premises
Lease Terms: 1 Year
Pet Policy: Please no pets
Parking: off-street parking
Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer
Heat/AC: Electric baseboard heat
Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities
Owner responsible for water
Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care
Available now!
(RLNE5771778)