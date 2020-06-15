1318 Belmont St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

2 bed 1 bath in The Heights - 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex

Ideal location in the heights off of Belmont Street. Walking distance to restaurants, Rosauers, and more.

Newly remodeled with new carpet, vinyl flooring and paint.



Rent: $1250.00



Security Deposit: $1875.00



Smoking: No smoking on premises



Lease Terms: 1 Year



Pet Policy: Please no pets



Parking: off-street parking



Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer provided



Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer/dryer



Heat/AC: Electric baseboard heat



Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities



Owner responsible for water



Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care



Available now!



