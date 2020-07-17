All apartments in Hood River
1207 Cascade Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1207 Cascade Ave

1207 Cascade Avenue · (541) 298-4736 ext. 0000
Location

1207 Cascade Avenue, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1207 Cascade Ave · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming and conveniently located 2 bedroom home - Charming, cute and conveniently located home near downtown Hood River. This home features hard wood floors throughout, picture windows in living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath; garage also included! Located conveniently between downtown and Hood River shopping centers. Garbage and yard care included. Don't miss the opportunity to view this home!

Rent: $1525.00

Security Deposit: $2287.50

Parking: Drive-way, off street parking

Smoking: No Smoking on Premises

Lease Terms: 1 year lease

Pet Policy: please no pets

Laundry Facilities: Washer / dryer hook ups

Utilities: Tenant responsible for water/sewer, electricity, gas ect.

Heat/AC: Electric / Window A/C

Yard Care: Provided

Availability: Available now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Cascade Ave have any available units?
1207 Cascade Ave has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1207 Cascade Ave have?
Some of 1207 Cascade Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Cascade Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Cascade Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Cascade Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Cascade Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Cascade Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Cascade Ave offers parking.
Does 1207 Cascade Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Cascade Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Cascade Ave have a pool?
No, 1207 Cascade Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Cascade Ave have accessible units?
No, 1207 Cascade Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Cascade Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Cascade Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Cascade Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1207 Cascade Ave has units with air conditioning.
