1207 Cascade Ave

Amenities
Charming and conveniently located 2 bedroom home - Charming, cute and conveniently located home near downtown Hood River. This home features hard wood floors throughout, picture windows in living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath; garage also included! Located conveniently between downtown and Hood River shopping centers. Garbage and yard care included. Don't miss the opportunity to view this home!
Rent: $1525.00
Security Deposit: $2287.50
Parking: Drive-way, off street parking
Smoking: No Smoking on Premises
Lease Terms: 1 year lease
Pet Policy: please no pets
Laundry Facilities: Washer / dryer hook ups
Utilities: Tenant responsible for water/sewer, electricity, gas ect.
Heat/AC: Electric / Window A/C
Yard Care: Provided
Availability: Available now
