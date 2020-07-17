1207 Cascade Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming and conveniently located 2 bedroom home - Charming, cute and conveniently located home near downtown Hood River. This home features hard wood floors throughout, picture windows in living room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath; garage also included! Located conveniently between downtown and Hood River shopping centers. Garbage and yard care included. Don't miss the opportunity to view this home!



Rent: $1525.00



Security Deposit: $2287.50



Parking: Drive-way, off street parking



Smoking: No Smoking on Premises



Lease Terms: 1 year lease



Pet Policy: please no pets



Laundry Facilities: Washer / dryer hook ups



Utilities: Tenant responsible for water/sewer, electricity, gas ect.



Heat/AC: Electric / Window A/C



Yard Care: Provided



Availability: Available now



