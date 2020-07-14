6780 Old Parkdale Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Mount Hood Views - Brand new remodel, beautiful, modern, light filled, 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home with large basement minutes away from Parkdale and Mt. Hood.

This home comes with brand new oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer, hardwood floors, dishwasher, tons of natural light, back and front porch, and very private. Don't miss your chance to check this home out.



Rent: $1600.00



Security Deposit: $2400.00



Lease Term: year Lease



Parking: Driveway



Smoking: No smoking on premises



Pet Policy: Please inquire



Tenant Insurance Required



Utilities: Tenant responsible for electricity, natural gas, water / Sewer, Garbage & other



Heat/AC: Central A/C



Availability: Now



