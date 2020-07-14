All apartments in Hood River County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

6780 Old Parkdale Rd.

6780 Old Parkdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

6780 Old Parkdale Road, Hood River County, OR 97041

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Mount Hood Views - Brand new remodel, beautiful, modern, light filled, 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom home with large basement minutes away from Parkdale and Mt. Hood.
This home comes with brand new oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer and dryer, hardwood floors, dishwasher, tons of natural light, back and front porch, and very private. Don't miss your chance to check this home out.

Rent: $1600.00

Security Deposit: $2400.00

Lease Term: year Lease

Parking: Driveway

Smoking: No smoking on premises

Pet Policy: Please inquire

Tenant Insurance Required

Utilities: Tenant responsible for electricity, natural gas, water / Sewer, Garbage & other

Heat/AC: Central A/C

Availability: Now

(RLNE5917423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. have any available units?
6780 Old Parkdale Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hood River County, OR.
What amenities does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. have?
Some of 6780 Old Parkdale Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6780 Old Parkdale Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. offers parking.
Does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. have a pool?
No, 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6780 Old Parkdale Rd. has units with air conditioning.
