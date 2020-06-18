555 E Arlington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 – Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout. Spacious living room with wood fireplace (conditions apply for tenant use) has well-maintained hardwood floors and adjoins a spacious dining area with ceiling fan. Kitchen provides refrigerator, range, and dishwasher with ample hardwood cabinets and a door that leads to the private/fenced back patio area with storage shed. Ceiling fan in larger bedroom. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Bathroom has refinished bathtub (no bleach or abrasive cleaners please) and a built-in linen closet. Electric 'radiant' ceiling heat throughout. One-car carport with covered walkway to side entry door. Tenant to maintain front lawn and flowerbeds. Sorry, no pets. No smoking inside. Water/sewer included in the rent. 12 month lease with $2,000 security deposit. To schedule a viewing, please read the rental criteria at www.johnlscottpropertymanagement.com and then call 503-908-7027.



SCHOOLS: Gladstone High School, Walter L Kraxberger Middle School, Gladstone Center For Children and Families Elementary School



UTILITIES: PGE, Gladstone Disposal (garbage), Water/Sewer included in rent



APPLICANT SCREENING CHARGE: $45 per adult. Screening criteria provided online at https://johnlscottpropertymanagement.com/ and apply by following the link at https://johnlscottpdxmetro.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104033



Directions: I-205 southbound, Gladstone exit (82nd Dr), head west, Turn right at E. Arlington St, Duplex on left side



No Pets Allowed



