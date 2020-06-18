All apartments in Gladstone
Home
/
Gladstone, OR
/
555 E Arlington Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

555 E Arlington Street

555 East Arlington Street · (503) 656-6656 ext. 128
Location

555 East Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR 97027
Gladstone

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 555 E Arlington Street · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 – Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout. Spacious living room with wood fireplace (conditions apply for tenant use) has well-maintained hardwood floors and adjoins a spacious dining area with ceiling fan. Kitchen provides refrigerator, range, and dishwasher with ample hardwood cabinets and a door that leads to the private/fenced back patio area with storage shed. Ceiling fan in larger bedroom. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Bathroom has refinished bathtub (no bleach or abrasive cleaners please) and a built-in linen closet. Electric 'radiant' ceiling heat throughout. One-car carport with covered walkway to side entry door. Tenant to maintain front lawn and flowerbeds. Sorry, no pets. No smoking inside. Water/sewer included in the rent. 12 month lease with $2,000 security deposit. To schedule a viewing, please read the rental criteria at www.johnlscottpropertymanagement.com and then call 503-908-7027.

SCHOOLS: Gladstone High School, Walter L Kraxberger Middle School, Gladstone Center For Children and Families Elementary School

UTILITIES: PGE, Gladstone Disposal (garbage), Water/Sewer included in rent

APPLICANT SCREENING CHARGE: $45 per adult. Screening criteria provided online at https://johnlscottpropertymanagement.com/ and apply by following the link at https://johnlscottpdxmetro.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/104033

Directions: I-205 southbound, Gladstone exit (82nd Dr), head west, Turn right at E. Arlington St, Duplex on left side

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE - NOT GUARANTEED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5326114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 E Arlington Street have any available units?
555 E Arlington Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gladstone, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gladstone Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 E Arlington Street have?
Some of 555 E Arlington Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 E Arlington Street currently offering any rent specials?
555 E Arlington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 E Arlington Street pet-friendly?
No, 555 E Arlington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gladstone.
Does 555 E Arlington Street offer parking?
Yes, 555 E Arlington Street does offer parking.
Does 555 E Arlington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 E Arlington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 E Arlington Street have a pool?
No, 555 E Arlington Street does not have a pool.
Does 555 E Arlington Street have accessible units?
No, 555 E Arlington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 555 E Arlington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 E Arlington Street has units with dishwashers.
