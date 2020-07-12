/
/
/
far west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Far West, Eugene, OR
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
West Hills Village
1459 City View St, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
720 sqft
We are proud to offer West Hills Village as your next home. Our professional staff is excited for you to come by for a tour.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1727 Grant Street
1727 Grant Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Home Churchill High School- landscaping included - This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom offers built-ins, newer carpet, and a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 7
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1349 City View
1349 City View Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
720 sqft
1349 City View Available 10/31/19 Upstairs flat in South Eugene - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Far West
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
4 Units Available
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
18 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Bailey Hill Meadows
1515 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Bailey Hill Road in Eugene, Bailey Hill Meadows Apartments offers renters access to a variety of attractions in the surrounding area. Make a visit to view the available floor plans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
1034 West Broadway
1034 West Broadway, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
650 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Eugene, this adorable 2 bedroom/1 bath home is close to everything, including all things Whiteaker. Arched doorways and artistic elements throughout make this house a pleasure to come home to.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
170 North Jackson Street
170 North Jackson Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
475 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Eugene. Amenities included: central air, central heat, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
3620 Phantom Way
3620 Phantom Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1350 sqft
Beautiful, newly built home in Bailey Hill neighborhood. Home features open floor plan, large bedrooms, garage parking, and laminate flooring. Washer and dryer are provided. Gorgeous landscaped yards. Go to empirepm.
1 of 35
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
815 W 25th Ave
815 West 25th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fantastic, Fun Home in Friendly Neighborhood - This is a Fully Furnished home!! This is a 2 bedroom home with 2 queen beds and 1 bathroom with a shower (NO TUB).
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2255 Blackburn Street
2255 Blackburn Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Great Churchill home - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.com There is an electronic lock box on site. To view this property yourself, you can visit Rently.
Results within 5 miles of Far West
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
48 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
2 Units Available
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
10 Units Available
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
18 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.