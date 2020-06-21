670 W 25th Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Luxury Friendly St 1BD/1BA Home. Large Partially Fenced Yard. W/D. Pets? - This quaint little 1 bed/1 bath home is located in the Friendly St. neighborhood. The interior has beautiful luxury vinyl plank throughout and the kitchen and bathroom have gorgeous cabinets and countertops. There are large large windows to allow lots of natural light in. The unit is furnished with an HVAC system for efficient heating and cooling as well. Kitchen appliances include range, and refrigerator. There is also a small laundry room with a stacking washer and dryer provided.The home does have a long graveled driveway with a carport at the end. The large, partially fenced yard leaves plenty of space and is overlooked by a beautiful deck on the back of the house. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Yard care is provided by the Owner, but tenants are responsible to water the two pine trees out front weekly during dry months. Smoking allowed OUTSIDE ONLY. Renter's Insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 liability per occurrence is required.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780484?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.



PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date. Please note that rent starts as soon as the home is ready or upon approval, whichever comes later.



Acorn Property Management

214 Pioneer Parkway West

Springfield, OR 97477

info@acornpm.net

(541) 654-5587

www.acornpm.net



The base deposit for this property is $2,242.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



(RLNE5821003)