All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 670 W 25th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
670 W 25th Pl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

670 W 25th Pl

670 West 25th Place · (541) 654-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Friendly
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

670 West 25th Place, Eugene, OR 97405
Friendly

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 670 W 25th Pl · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Luxury Friendly St 1BD/1BA Home. Large Partially Fenced Yard. W/D. Pets? - This quaint little 1 bed/1 bath home is located in the Friendly St. neighborhood. The interior has beautiful luxury vinyl plank throughout and the kitchen and bathroom have gorgeous cabinets and countertops. There are large large windows to allow lots of natural light in. The unit is furnished with an HVAC system for efficient heating and cooling as well. Kitchen appliances include range, and refrigerator. There is also a small laundry room with a stacking washer and dryer provided.The home does have a long graveled driveway with a carport at the end. The large, partially fenced yard leaves plenty of space and is overlooked by a beautiful deck on the back of the house. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Yard care is provided by the Owner, but tenants are responsible to water the two pine trees out front weekly during dry months. Smoking allowed OUTSIDE ONLY. Renter's Insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 liability per occurrence is required.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1780484?source=marketing

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.

PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date. Please note that rent starts as soon as the home is ready or upon approval, whichever comes later.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 654-5587
www.acornpm.net

The base deposit for this property is $2,242.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

(RLNE5821003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 670 W 25th Pl have any available units?
670 W 25th Pl has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 670 W 25th Pl have?
Some of 670 W 25th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 670 W 25th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
670 W 25th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 670 W 25th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 670 W 25th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 670 W 25th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 670 W 25th Pl does offer parking.
Does 670 W 25th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 670 W 25th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 670 W 25th Pl have a pool?
No, 670 W 25th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 670 W 25th Pl have accessible units?
No, 670 W 25th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 670 W 25th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 670 W 25th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 670 W 25th Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln
Eugene, OR 97401
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St
Eugene, OR 97403
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd
Eugene, OR 97402
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
West Hills Village
1459 City View St
Eugene, OR 97402
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue
Eugene, OR 97408
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave
Eugene, OR 97408

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
HarlowChurchillCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity