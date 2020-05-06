55 W 30th Ave

Amenities

Move In Incentive! Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in the South Hills - Move in Incentive! $300 off first month's rent with a signed lease!



This spacious home welcomes you into the living room from which you can see the dining room, with chandelier. This opens up to the galley style, French inspired, kitchen and the slider to the backyard, where you can see a lot of potential gardening creation. As you move through the house youll find a long hall with two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both bedrooms have average closets and views of the peaceful front yard. At the end of the hall, to the right, there is a kitchenette, with a bedroom and attached bathroom. This home is ideal for people who want to live together, but want to have the option of separation of space as well. The back yard is perfect for a gardener to plant in and enjoy. Tenant pays for all utilities and garbage service. The shed in back is not for tenant use.



Rental Criteria Code BI**

Area - South Eugene

Type - House

Pet - Pets considered with references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month per pet

Lease Term - 5/31/20



**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasnt family or friend.

**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



