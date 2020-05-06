All apartments in Eugene
55 W 30th Ave
55 W 30th Ave

55 West 30th Avenue · (541) 683-2271
Location

55 West 30th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97405
Crest Drive

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 55 W 30th Ave · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In Incentive! Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in the South Hills - Move in Incentive! $300 off first month's rent with a signed lease!

This spacious home welcomes you into the living room from which you can see the dining room, with chandelier. This opens up to the galley style, French inspired, kitchen and the slider to the backyard, where you can see a lot of potential gardening creation. As you move through the house youll find a long hall with two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both bedrooms have average closets and views of the peaceful front yard. At the end of the hall, to the right, there is a kitchenette, with a bedroom and attached bathroom. This home is ideal for people who want to live together, but want to have the option of separation of space as well. The back yard is perfect for a gardener to plant in and enjoy. Tenant pays for all utilities and garbage service. The shed in back is not for tenant use.

Rental Criteria Code BI**
Area - South Eugene
Type - House
Pet - Pets considered with references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month per pet
Lease Term - 5/31/20

**This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that wasnt family or friend.
**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

(RLNE5226807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 W 30th Ave have any available units?
55 W 30th Ave has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
Is 55 W 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
55 W 30th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 W 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 W 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 55 W 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 55 W 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 55 W 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 W 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 W 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 55 W 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 55 W 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 55 W 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 55 W 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 W 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 W 30th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 W 30th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
