Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Great 2 bed/1 bath condo near Eugene Country Club! - Nice 2 bed/1 bath condo features a kitchen with a stainless-steel fridge, lots of counter space and ample storage. This home also offers a great living room with decorative fireplace, nice wood beams, and sliding glass door that leads to large covered patio space. The master bedroom also features a slider that leads to the patio and a large closet with mirrored door. This home has a washer/dryer available for use and landscaping included. Only 7 min to the University and Downtown!



Appliances/Amenities Include:

Range/Stove

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

W/D

Onsite Pool

Landscaping included

1 covered reserved parking spot

Extra Tenant or Guest parking available



No Smoking

No CoSigners

No Pets

1 year lease term

Proof of renters insurance required



Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5709241)