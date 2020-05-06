All apartments in Eugene
2795 Lord Byron Place

2795 Lord Byron Place · (541) 900-5656 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR 97408
Northeast Eugene

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2795 Lord Byron Place · Avail. Jul 11

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 ***

Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space.

This home is in an amazing location. Walk to shopping, restaurants, even Costco! It sits next to Crescent Village giving you a multitude of choices of things to do.

The house is furnished with many furnishings you would need, even patio furniture.

Small pets welcome with additional deposit.

Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)
4. Rental references required

The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.

Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

(RLNE5111036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2795 Lord Byron Place have any available units?
2795 Lord Byron Place has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
Is 2795 Lord Byron Place currently offering any rent specials?
2795 Lord Byron Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2795 Lord Byron Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2795 Lord Byron Place is pet friendly.
Does 2795 Lord Byron Place offer parking?
No, 2795 Lord Byron Place does not offer parking.
Does 2795 Lord Byron Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2795 Lord Byron Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2795 Lord Byron Place have a pool?
No, 2795 Lord Byron Place does not have a pool.
Does 2795 Lord Byron Place have accessible units?
No, 2795 Lord Byron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2795 Lord Byron Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2795 Lord Byron Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2795 Lord Byron Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2795 Lord Byron Place does not have units with air conditioning.
